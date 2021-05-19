Welcome To Rockville Returns In 2021 With Metallica, Nine Inch Nails & More

The popular destination event Welcome To Rockville returns for its biggest year yet and moves to a new weekend for 2021, November 11-14, at its new home at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Florida's Biggest Rock Experience features a massive lineup of the biggest stars and brightest up-and-comers in today's music scene. The event will be headlined by Metallica (two nights / two unique sets), Nine Inch Nails and Disturbed. The weekend will also offer performances from Deftones, Rob Zombie, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, The Offspring, Social Distortion, Lamb Of God, Chevelle, Mastodon, Stone Temple Pilots, Asking Alexandria and many more.

Single day and weekend passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now at www.WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com starting at $99.50* for single day and $249.50* for 4-day (*plus fees).

Watch the official Welcome To Rockville announcement video below.

Says Disturbed's David Draiman, "We cannot wait to share the Rockville stage with the likes of Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Lynyrd Skynyrd and so many other great Disturbed friends. What a massive lineup. C'ya in November, Daytona Beach."

Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, adds, "I always take special pride in bringing shows to my home state of Florida, and I've never been more excited than I am this year. We're celebrating our 10th Welcome To Rockville by building on the big plans that we had for 2020: Bringing Metallica for two nights, along with Disturbed, Florida heroes Lynyrd Skynyrd (with their last Northern Florida show), and so many of the bands that were going to make last year the biggest Rockville yet - and then doing one better, adding a fourth day of music led by Nine Inch Nails. Welcome To Rockville is an incredible rock and roll vacation destination, and our new home, Daytona International Speedway, located just a few miles from the beach, allows us to have more space for a bigger, better festival and camping experience."

"What an incredible lineup of some of the world's most notorious, legendary rock bands that we will have at Daytona international Speedway for Welcome To Rockville," said Speedway President Frank Kelleher. "These groups are some of the most iconic in the music industry, and we can't wait for fans to be here to experience four days of this one-of-a-kind festival at the World Center of Racing."

The current Welcome To Rockville lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Thursday, November 11: Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Cypress Hill, Stone Temple Pilots, Architects, Grandson, Dorothy, Dead Sara, Spiritbox, Jeris Johnson, Brass Against, Teenage Wrist, Nascar Aloe, Siiickbrain, Dana Dentata, Avoid, Blame My Youth, Contracult Collective

Friday, November 12: Metallica, Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Pennywise, Beartooth, Starset, Wage War, Ice Nine Kills, Crown The Empire, Ayron Jones, Amigo The Devil, Zero 9:36, Hyro The Hero, Tallah, Austin Meade, Ego Kill Talent, Reach NYC

Saturday, November 13: Disturbed, The Offspring, Staind, Lamb Of God, Asking Alexandria, GWAR, Badflower, Fever 333, Atreyu, New Years Day, Bad Omens, Sick Puppies, 3Teeth, All Good Things, Joyous Wolf, Fame On Fire, Brkn Love, and more TBA

Sunday, November 14: Metallica, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Anthrax, Falling In Reverse, Sleeping With Sirens, Code Orange, Dance Gavin Dance, Of Mice & Men, Jelly Roll, Fire From The Gods, Goodbye June, Alien Weaponry, Higher Power, Hero The Band, Survive The Sun

Welcome To Rockville will feature more than 70 music acts over 4 days, with performances on three stages, along with award-winning spirits, craft beer, and the best food Daytona Beach has to offer. Festival attendees will enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage experiences, as well as sponsor activations that celebrate local flavors. Festival doors open at 11:00 AM each day.

Single day and weekend general admission and VIP passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early and save, since pass prices will increase in the coming weeks. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel are on sale now via GovX. A limited number of Weekend Camping Packages are available for both car + tent and RVs. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately.

VIP pass perks include (but are not limited to) a commemorative VIP laminate and wristband, dedicated entrance lanes into the festival, entrance into the VIP area, access to a Main Stage viewing area and all general admission areas in the festival grounds. The WTR VIP area boasts shaded hang areas with dedicated bars, comfortable furniture, audio & video streams of the Main stages, a dedicated merchandise stand, dedicated locker rental with charging capabilities, air conditioned, flushable restrooms, and premium food & drink offerings (for additional purchase).

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. After welcoming sold-out crowds of 90,000-plus for the past three events, the move to Daytona International Speedway will allow Welcome To Rockville to continue to grow and provide more enhanced audience experiences. A recent $400 million renovation of the Speedway and additional $200 million invested in the surrounding area in recent years has transformed the destination into a world-class facility, including numerous hotels within walking distance, many dining options and expanded space for camping, allowing Rockville attendees a convenient and well-rounded experience.

Over the coming months, Danny Wimmer Presents will be working with local officials to make sure the festival conforms to then-current social distancing and health protocols.

Daytona International Speedway is located at 1801 West International Speedway Blvd, in Daytona Beach, Florida. It's just minutes away from the Daytona Beach International Airport, and less than two hours from Jacksonville and Orlando.

Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to present a robust and fun group of partnerships at this year's event for fans to enjoy and enhance the experience. 2021 partners include Authentic Mosh Apparel, Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, FC Cancer, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Gummi Fun Mix, Jose Cuervo Gold, Kraken Black Spiced Rum, Mortus Viventi, Take Me Home, The Music Experience, TickPick and Three Olives Vodka. More information will be announced in the coming months including perks, promotions and giveaways provided by our sponsors.