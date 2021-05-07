Weezer Release Long-Awaited 'Van Weezer'

OK Humans -- the time has come to welcome Weezer's long-awaited homage to metal to the world: Van Weezer is out TODAY via Crush Music/Atlantic Records. A video for the new song "All Of The Good Ones" has been released today as well. The animated clip was directed by Jim Dirschberger (Sanjay & Craig) with art by Jay Howell (Bob's Burgers).

In celebration of the record's release, Weezer will be doing an Album Release Party event with iHeartMedia, performing songs from the new album, as well as a few of their much-loved hits. This special event will air on all of iHeartMedia's Alternative and Rock stations tonight at 8 pm local time.

The band will also be returning to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this coming Monday, May 10th to perform a new track from Van Weezer. They were last on the show in 2020, doing an at home version of Van Weezer's song "Hero." In 2019, they joined The Tonight Show gang for a Classroom Instruments version of their cover of A-Ha's "Take On Me," as well as a barbershop quartet rendition of their classic song "Buddy Holly."

Weezer is commemorating the album with a limited deluxe box set featuring two exclusive remixes, an exclusive album format, lightning bolt laser cut picture disc, and more. The first 500 of the limited 1100 copies are signed. Only available in the band's webstore HERE.

Van Weezer, the band's fifteenth studio album, is produced by Suzy Shinn (Panic! At The Disco, Fall Out Boy). The inspiration for this album derives from the deepest roots of Weezer - metal! What has metal got to do with Weezer, you ask? In his earliest years, Rivers was a huge KISS fan; Brian was a big Black Sabbath fan; Pat worshipped at the altar of Van Halen and Rush; Scott loved Slayer and Metallica. The last time this vein of harder rock was mined by Weezer was on their much-loved 2002 album Maladroit; Van Weezer is primed to take that album's sonics many steps further courtesy of producer Suzy Shinn.

In addition to standout songs "Hero" and "Beginning Of The End," as well as 2019's "End Of The Game," Van Weezer also features the first properly recorded version of a song called "Sheila Can Do It," originally written during the Pinkerton era of 1996. It also features the song "Blue Dream," which was first heard in a Simpsons episode last year. A full track listing for Van Weezer is below.

Van Weezer follows the release of the band's first-ever orchestral album, OK Human, earlier this year. OK Human's lead single, "All My Favorite Songs," hit #1 at Triple A radio, and is currently top 5 and growing at Alternative.

Weezer has sold over 10 million albums in the U.S., and over 35 million records worldwide since their debut album's release in 1994. The catalogue has included such megahits as "Buddy Holly," "Undone (The Sweater Song)," "Say It Ain't So," "El Scorcho," "Hash Pipe," "Island In The Sun," "Beverly Hills," "Pork and Beans," and more.

Photo Credit: Sean Murphy