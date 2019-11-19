We Came As Romans Announce 'To Plant a Seed' 10th Anniversary Tour

This spring, We Came As Romans - Joshua Moore [guitar], Dave Stephens [vocals], Lou Cotton [guitar], Andy Glass [bass], and David Puckett [drums] - will embark on an 10th anniversary tour celebrating their landmark, 2009-released album To Plant A Seed.



To Plant A Seed was a definitive sonic statement for We Came As Romans and remains a fan favorite through this day. It's only fitting that the band commemorate the release.



"We're really excited to announce the 10-year anniversary tour for our first record To Plant A Seed," says Moore. "Being able to watch our fans connect with us through music over the last decade has been an amazing privilege, and it all started with To Plant A Seed. Way back in 2009 when we recorded it, we had no idea where it would take us or what we were really even doing, and it's awesome to see that we can play these songs still, and feel that connection with you."



He continues, "But over the course of 10 years, we've released four other albums and we're even working on a fifth! With that being said, we are going to be throwing these songs into the vault of old WCAR - and retiring them from all future setlists after this tour. So make sure you grab your tickets and come hear these songs one last time live."



The tour kicks off on March 5 in Chicago and runs through April 11 in Pontiac, Michigan, and will feature support from The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, and Dayseeker. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 22, at 10am local time.



Earlier this fall, WCAR released two brand new songs - "Carry the Weight" and "From the First Note." These were the first tracks that the band released since singer Kyle Pavone's tragic passing in August 2018. The songs are available here.

WE CAME AS ROMANS ON TOUR

WITH THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, GIDEON, + DAYSEEKER

3/5-Chicago, IL-House of Blues

3/6-St. Louis, MO-Ready Room

3/7-Indianapolis, IN-The Citadel Music Hall

3/8-Grand Rapids, MI-The Intersection

3/10-Toronto, ON-Opera House

3/11-Montreal, QC-Club Soda

3/13-Worcester, MA-The Palladium

3/14-Brooklyn, NY-Warsaw

3/15-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts

3/17-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live!

3/18-Greensboro, NC-Arizona Pete's

3/19-Atlanta, GA-The Masquerade

3/20-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-Culture Room

3/21-Tampa, FL-The Orpheum

3/23-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall

3/24-Austin, TX-Empire Control Room

3/25-Dallas, TX-Canton Hall

3/27-Denver, CO-The Oriental Theater

3/28-Salt Lake City, UT-The Complex

3/30-Spokane, WA-Knitting Factory

3/31-Seattle, WA-El Corazon

4/1-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre

4/3-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades

4/4-Los Angeles, CA-The Regent Theater

4/5-Phoenix, AZ-The Pressroom

4/7-Oklahoma City, OK-Diamond Ballroom

4/8-Lawrence, KS-Granada Theater

4/9-Minneapolis, MN-Skyway Theatre

4/10-Milwaukee, WI-The Rave

4/11-Pontiac, MI-The Crofoot Ballroom





Related Articles View More Music Stories