Waterparks Announce Massive Spring & Summer Tour Across North America
The general public on-sale begins at 10am local venue time this coming Friday, 12/16.
On the heels of their fifth full-length studio album announcement, pop/rock three-piece Waterparks are pleased to share that they will be heading back out on the road in 2023 for their much-anticipated "PROPERTY TOUR."
The massive 30-date headline run kicks off in the spring on Friday, April 23 in Anaheim, CA and hits major cities including Chicago, New York, Boston, and more before wrapping in the summer at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on Tuesday, June 13. HUNNY will also provide direct support on all shows.
The general public on-sale begins at 10am local venue time this coming Friday, 12/16, with all tickets available on Waterparks' official website. The official artist pre-sale will also occur on Wednesday, 12/14 at 10am local.
Waterparks recently revealed that their fifth full-length album INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY will be out in spring 2023 via Fueled By Ramen. To preview the forthcoming project, the trio unveiled a string of high-energy tracks in 2022 in the midst of various global tour dates, including a U.S. cross-country run on the Nothing Matters Tour with blackbear.
Most recently, the band shared the incendiary "f ABOUT IT" (feat. blackbear), followed by the confessional, diaristic single "SELF-SABOTAGE," which was given a fresh take with a collaboration featuring Good Charlotte.
The track received a dance remix from MCD4 as well. "SELF-SABOTAGE" followed up Waterparks' debut single with Fueled by Ramen "FUNERAL GREY," marking the trio entering their newest era - stepping into an elevated sound and enhanced aesthetic that builds upon their half a billion career streams and dedicated, global fanbase. Their last album Greatest Hits also earned the no. 5 spot on the Billboard Rock and Alternative chart.
Additionally, Waterparks will be playing two U.S. festival performances later in the year at When We Were Young in Las Vegas (Oct.) and Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, NJ (May). A full itinerary can be found below.
WATERPARKS | THE PROPERTY TOUR | NORTH AMERICA
4/28/23 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
4/29/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
5/1/23 - Portland, OR Wonder @ Ballroom
5/2/23 - Seattle WA @ The Showbox
5/3/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
5/5/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
5/6/23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
5/9/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
5/10/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
5/12/23 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
5/14/23 - Detroit, MI @ Crofoot
5/16/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
5/17/23 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
5/19/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
5/20/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
5/23/23 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
5/24/23 - Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live
5/26/23 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
5/27-28/23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival
5/30/23 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
5/31/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
6/2/23 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
6/3/23 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
6/4/23 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
6/6/23 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live - Ballroom
6/7/23 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
6/8/23 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
6/10/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
6/11/23 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
6/13/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/21/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
Waterparks-composed of Awsten Knight [vocals, guitar], Otto Wood [drums], and Geoff Wigington [guitar]-manically move forward, shucking and jiving between fits of rock, alternative, and electronic with pop ambition and hip-hop's bold and blatant disregard for the rules.
The Houston trio has landed the covers of Alternative Press, VMAN, KERRANG!, Rock Sound, and more, and have garnered support across DSPs, finding themselves on numerous New Music Fridays and countless rock/alt playlists. In addition to accumulating half a billion total career streams, the band has also topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. Waterparks' unique and genre-blending sound puts them in a lane all their own, melding rock, pop, hip-hop, alternative, indie, electronic, and even R&B.
December 12, 2022
