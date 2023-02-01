Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Watch: Oakstop Alliance Shares New Lyric Video For 'Just Because' Off ROYALTY SUMMIT Album

The exhilarating funk-infused track is produced by Pat Messy a.k.a Pas Doo and features Homeboy Sandman, Honest in 10land, and Tone Oliver.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance has returned with a brand-new visual for "Just Because" from their new album "Royalty Summit." The exhilarating funk-infused track is produced by Pat Messy a.k.a Pas Doo and features Homeboy Sandman, Honest in 10land, and Tone Oliver. Royalty Summit is a 12-track album curated by Oakstop Alliance and Homeboy Sandman to showcase Oakland's most exciting homegrown Hip-Hop talent. Since the album's release, Royalty Summit has garnered critical praise from HotNewHipHop, KQED, 48Hills, and more. Watch the Just Because lyric video, created by Gwen Thompson, here:

Oakland, California is an undeniable breeding ground for culture and talent. The city has spawned musical greats such as Kehlani, Raphael Saadiq, Kamaiyah, Fantastic Negrito and many others. Local artists have long expressed the desire to cultivate the musical scene to provide the creative resources readily available in cities like New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. The Oakland Resident initiative was created by Oakstop Alliance to provide increased visibility to Oakland musicians, producers, and engineers by facilitating stress-free collaborations with progressive artists from around the world...in Oakland.

Royalty Summit is the debut release from the Oakland Resident music initiative. Homeboy Sandman was planning the west coast run for his There In Spirit Tour when longtime friend and Oakstop Alliance Executive Director Damon Johnson pitched him with the concept. The 12-track album was recorded over 3 days in Oakland as a residency collaboration between Homeboy Sandman, and over 20 Oakland musical artists and professionals.

Watch Just Because Official Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/9jrJptYIe9I

Watch BTS of Royalty Summit: https://youtu.be/_iSUn-hxTw8

Stream Royalty Summit: https://soulspazm.ffm.to/royaltysummit

