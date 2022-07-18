Warren Zeiders to Release 'Up to No Good' Single

Country music's fastest rising star Warren Zeiders will unveil a new single entitled "Up To No Good" this Friday, July 22 via 717 Tapes/Warner Records.

"Up To No Good" is another instantly irresistible anthem from Zeiders. Produced by Lindsay Rimes [Kane Brown], the track snaps like a touchdown pass from acoustic verses into an electric guitar-charged hook. Meanwhile, he muses about the best kind of trouble with a confession, "She's the drug I can't say no to." Pre-order/pre-save "Up To No Good" HERE.

Zeiders also expands his already packed itinerary and adds three more months to his current tour named after the new track. Catch his Up To No Good Tour this fall. "Up To No Good says it all. From the live shows, my music, and my personality. This new single is one that I think my fans will keep on repeat," Zeiders shared. "I found it fitting to call my Fall tour the Up To No Good Tour with my new single being released and a list of shows that people won't wanna miss out on."

This new round of full-band dates kicks off on September 8 in Houston, TX at the White Oak Music Hall, sees him perform in New York City for the first time at Irving Plaza on October 27, and concludes on November 19 in Huntsville, AL. Artist Fan Club pre-sales begin Tuesday, July 19 with a Spotify pre-sale following on Wednesday, July 20. General on-sale commences Friday, July 22 at 10am local time HERE. Stay tuned for the premiere of the cinematic music video very soon.

Reaching yet another major milestone, Zeiders recently completed a rite of passage for country's best and brightest with his Grand Ole Opry debut. The legendary institution welcomed Zeiders last Saturday, July 9.

Continuing to make headlines, Zeiders just shared a new version of his RIAA Gold-certified hit "Ride The Lightning" with none other than iconic genre-crossing drummer/producer Travis Barker. Listen to the recently released remix of "Ride The Lightning" featuring Travis Barker HERE via 717 Tapes.

The 23-year-old burst onto the country music scene in the last year or so, emerging as one of the genre's fastest rising success stories in recent history. With his brooding tunes and gravelly voice, it's no surprise that he's inspired a massive social media following, garnering over 975 million views on TikTok and over 412 million global streams across platforms.

2022 717 Tapes Tour Dates

July 21 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

July 22 - Petersburg, IL - Menard Country Fair

July 23 - Springfield, MO - Midnight Rodeo

July 28 - West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair Park

Aug 05 - New Haven, CT - Toads

Aug 06 - Clearfield, PA - Clearfield County Fair

Aug 13 - Omaha, NE - Barnato Live & Loud

Aug 14 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino supporting Sam Hunt

Aug 26 - Glasgow, KY - Plaza Theatre - FREE SHOW

2022 Up To No Good Tour Dates

Sep 08 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sep 09 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

Sep 10 - Stillwater, OK - Outside City Limits Festival

Sep 11 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Sep 24 - Ashland, KY - Foxfire Music & Arts Festival

Oct 13 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

Oct 14 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Oct 15 - Richmond Hill, GA - Great OgeeChee Fest

Oct 20 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Oct 21 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Oct 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Oct 26 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Oct 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Nov 03 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Nov 04 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Nov 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

Nov 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Nov 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

Nov 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 17 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Nov 18 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Nov 19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Warren Zeiders' distinctive, high energy country music is powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty, and muscle. Hailing from Hershey, Pennsylvania, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter delivers outlaw sermons in a gravelly, world-weary voice that bely his young age.

His music is suited more to the vast wilderness of his home state than the bright lights of Nashville, injecting a healthy dose of Heartland ethos into the honky tonks of Music City. But it's that space he lives in-between lonesome outsider and magnetic performer-that helps him relate to listeners from all walks of life through songs fueled by unshakeable soul-searching.

His original solo acoustic version of "Ride The Lightning" became an instant hit with fans and racked up over 975 million global views on TikTok alone and been certified Gold sales status in the US in late January 2022.

He has amassed over 412 million streams globally. The track has impacted the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts as his audience continues to grow by the million's week by week. Warren Zeiders' has just completed his first live tour - all 14 dates sold out within 72 hours, prompting the newly minted headliner to add more dates to his 717 Tapes Tour featuring a full band this summer.

Zeiders' latest fan favorite single/video, "Wild Horse," beautifully illustrates his vision of chasing -and realizing-- his dreams in real time. 717 Tapes EP Vol. 2, is available now with a view to release his debut album in the months ahead.