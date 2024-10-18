Warren Zeiders Shares New Track 'You for a Reason'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CMT Award winner and People’s Choice Country nominated artist Warren Zeiders shares his newest track, “You for a Reason.” Written and produced by Zeiders, alongside co-producer Ross Copperman (Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan) and co-writers Alex Maxwell (Trey Lewis, Chase Matthew) and Rivers Rutherford (Brad Paisley, Brooks and Dunn), the track tears into a bittersweet reflection of fated lost love, showcasing Zeiders’ signature blend of grit and vulnerability.

This is the latest release from Zeiders since the August release of his 10-track Relapse project, which has been hailed as a “heart-shattering arc” (Billboard) from all-consuming romance to deep-rooted betrayal. It’s packed with rockstar-shaped anthems filled with everything we love about Zeiders’ musicality and lyricism. The project features recent standout singles “Betrayal” and the title track “Relapse,” which has already amassed more than 71M+ US streams across all platforms.

Grammy.com says, “it’s undeniable that he’s a star.” This year continues to be a milestone year for Zeiders, earning his first No.1 single with “Pretty Little Poison,” which also achieved No. 1 status on both Country Aircheck’s Mediabase Country Chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. The track peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and earned him a second RIAA Platinum certified single. The track also earned Zeiders his first nomination and first win for “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year” at the CMT Awards. Across his 2023 and 2024 tours, he’s sold over 150,000 tickets across 55 sold-out shows in North America. He was featured on the soundtrack for this summer’s mega-hit Twisters and in November will be featured on Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Reboot II.’ At just 25, Zeiders surpassed 2.6 billion+ cumulative career streams and has earned a staggering 2 billion+ TikTok views and 7.8 million+ monthly Spotify listeners.

Zeiders is currently on tour as direct support for Jelly Roll’s The Beautifully Broken Tour, where he's performed at his biggest venues to-date, including Madison Square Garden (see the photos featuring Post Malone here) before embarking on his highly anticipated 2025 ‘Relapse’ Tour, which will hit 23 dates across major markets, including Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and more.

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Oct. 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Oct. 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Jan. 24 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall

Jan. 26 - Stockholm, SE - Berns

Jan. 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

Jan. 29 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

Jan. 31 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle

Feb. 2 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten

Feb. 3 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

Feb. 4 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkeg Max

Feb. 7 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

Feb. 9 - Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy Glasglow

Feb. 11 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

Feb. 12 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy Bristol

Feb 14 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute Birmingham

Feb. 15 - London, UK - 02 Sheperd’s Bush Empire

March 27 - Nashville, TN - TBA

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

March 29 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

April 3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

April 4 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

April 5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

April 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

April 11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 12 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

April 17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

April 18 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

April 19 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

April 26 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

May 1 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

May 2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 9 - Newport, NY - MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

May 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

May 17 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

