Warner Music Nashville Signs Rising Artist Matt Schuster

He will release his major-label debut track “Tell Me Tennessee” tomorrow, Sept. 22.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Following an exciting announcement at the rebranded Warner On Deck last night, Warner Music Nashville is proud to welcome singer / songwriter Matt Schuster to the label family. The Charleston, Ill. native relocated to Nashville in late 2022 and has already garnered over 130M global streams. He will release his major-label debut track “Tell Me Tennessee” tomorrow, Sept. 22.

“Matt's unique sound instantly drew us to him,” said co-chair and co-president Ben Kline. “Add to that his skill as a songwriter and the fan reaction he invokes, and the result is a very special artist that we are excited to partner with.”

“Matt's voice has a quality and a range that will stop anyone in their tracks,” continued co-chair and co-president Cris Lacy. “There's an instantaneous feeling that you're hearing something material in a way you've never heard it before.”

Schuster released music independently over the last two years, with four releases landing in the Top 200 of Spotify's Country Global chart. In addition to his artistry, he is already making his mark in the publishing world, locking in a cut on Bailey Zimmerman's Religiously. The Album. with “Chase Her.” “I love writing just as much as being an artist,” he told American Songwriter. “I'm passionate about songwriting and think it's really cool that I get to hear an artist like Bailey bring new life to a song that I've written.”

Schuster most recently was named to The Nashville Briefing's Artist To Watch list and draws inspiration from artists such as Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, HARDY and his icon Keith Urban. His bold, effortlessly soulful sound brings to the table a smooth-yet-electrifying vision of new school Country rock.

Schuster will join Ashley Cooke's shot in the dark Tour, Dylan Scott's This Town's Been Too Good To Us Tour, and Kameron Marlowe's I Can Lie Tour this year. His team includes Extended Play Group, Universal Music Publishing Group and William Morris Endeavor.

Photo credit: Robby Klein



