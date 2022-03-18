Walt Disney Records Releases 'Lofi Minnie: Focus' Digital Album

Available today, Walt Disney Records releases a new album of classic Disney songs in a lofi chill beats style, Lofi Minnie: Focus. The digital album features Disney hits reimagined in the style of lofi, a genre that has come to prominence over the last decade thanks to influential artists around the world and a diverse community of fans.

An emerging genre of music with roots in hip-hop, house and jazz, lofi is typically marked by instrumentals and a tempo of 70-90 beats per minute to match the human heart rate. Listeners often stream lofi for hours at a time given how easily it can promote focus.

Lofi Minnie: Focus, celebrates iconic hits such as "Hakuna Matata" from "The Lion King," "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2," and "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin," and more, reimagined as never before with a chill new vibe - Disney beats is perfect for studying, creating, or unwinding.

Disney songs are reimagined by some of the biggest names in lofi from across the world including Purrple Cat, Jazzinuf and eevee, who between them have amassed 12m+ listeners per month on Spotify.

On the pairing of Minnie and lofi music on the album, Tim Pennoyer, Senior Manager Franchise Marketing, said, "Disney and Minnie Mouse are a natural fit with lofi, especially with Minnie's interests in creativity, music, and wellness leaning into lofi's ties to for self-expression and its calming meditative properties.

Lofi has grown into a global, cross-platform community and is one of Spotify's largest growing genres, popular with audiences aged 10-35 across the world. YouTube has also grown increasingly popular with lofi fans as a place to enjoy looping animations of studying or picturesque landscapes while listening to music.

Listen to the new album here: