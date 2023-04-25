Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'

WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'

The new collection of songs will be released on June 23.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Wye Oak, the duo composed of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, announce Every Day Like the Last, a collection of brand-new songs and previously released singles, out June 23rd via Merge Records, that finds the band staking out new territory.

The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last came from a period where Wye Oak were in flux after a decade-plus of steadily releasing albums and touring. Sonically, the collection represents Wasner and Stack getting back to basics. Balancing the organic and the artificial, using electronics and programming to add new textures.

Today, Wye Oak share a visualizer for "Every Day Like the Last," one of three brand-new songs on the record. "This song is about the sacrifices we make for love, companionship, and community," the band explains.

"Human beings are messy, and yet-we need each other. The quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives. But for all of us, and especially for those of us whose formative relationships were not so simple-alone can feel like the safest place to be. This song is about learning how to relax into imperfection, release the impulse to control, and accept the reality that life is brief and always ending, so we might as well have some company."﻿

Forging into the unknown can be terrifying-but, as Wasner notes, sitting with precarity or unfamiliarity can result in new frontiers being blown wide open.

"There's been so much uncertainty in our lives," says Wasner. "Not just our lives personally, but everyone's-and a big part of my life has been learning how to live inside of uncertainty, and not feel like my own emotional discomfort requires that I have to figure out, or attempt to figure out, how everything is going to be."

When 2020's JOIN tour, which brought along three other musicians to fully bring Wye Oak's catalog to life, unfortunately got cut short, Stack's and Wasner's work on other projects led to the two rethinking how Wye Oak worked.

"We both were feeling not wanting to be tethered into the machine in the way that we had been for so long," says Stack. "We just wanted to be able to make stuff in the room. And when we were able to do that, the aspirations shifted, because we were able to exercise this other muscle that we hadn't in a long time."

Every Day Like the Last also documents Wye Oak shifting from thinking of its work in album-length groups of songs to dealing in singles, a format shift that wound up documenting their creative method in something close to real time. "Something that felt exciting to me was being a little bit more fleet-footed and light about being able to put things out into the world," says Wasner.

"A lot of these songs, we would write them and record them and then they'd come out a couple of weeks later, which, to me, just sort of feels so much more in line with how the creative process works and feels on our end of things."

The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last, which were recorded in Wasner and Stack's current home state of North Carolina and Virginia at venues that include Stack's backyard studio, comprise the singles Wye Oak has released since 2019's glowing "Fortune" plus three new songs. While it wasn't conceived the way an album traditionally is, these songs coalesce because of the way they examine and grapple with ambiguities, which is reflected by the dual meaning of the title and its attendant track, a pensive, suspended-in-midair track that contemplates the importance of human connection.

"Every Day Like the Last-that could mean every day like the day that came before, or it could mean every day like the last day that you get. Both meanings apply," says Wasner. "But for me, trying to live inside of the uncertainty is the theme. That is the thread that ties all the songs together-tolerating the discomfort of not knowing."

As Stack notes, the songs on Every Day Like the Last were written and recorded during a turbulent time-not just for him and Wasner individually, but for the world at large. "Trying to find comfort in the unknowing resonated with me a lot, and I feel like that is a thread that has run through everything-finding cheer in the doom of the world," adds Stack.

"Things have been tumultuous in so many different ways over the last four years while we've been [making these songs]. Both our lives have undergone extreme changes on an individual level, not even thinking about on the larger level of what everyone's going through."

"That's like the weighted blanket of the album for me," says Wasner. "It's just like, we're all fing floating in space. Nobody knows what's happening. If you find someone or something that can offer you some kind of solace and some kind of reassurance, that's all that really anyone can hope for. There are so many songs where I'm dangling in space, and that song is a plea for reassurance. Which we all so desperately need."

For more than 15 years, Wye Oak have offered comfort to their listeners in the form of warm, expressive music that has showcased their ever-growing maturity as players and people. Every Day Like the Last captures them at a moment when they realized the strength of the bonds they've forged-and even though they aren't sure where their individual and collective journeys will take them next, these nine songs act as a signal that figuring things out along the way can result in beauty.

Photo Credit: Graham Tolbert



Motionless in White Announce The Touring the End of the World Tour Photo
Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'
Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, hard rock giants Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, “The Touring The End of the World Tour,” kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf
Alt-Pop Artist Jxckson Explores ‘THE DEEP END’ In New Experimental EP Photo
Alt-Pop Artist Jxckson Explores ‘THE DEEP END’ In New Experimental EP
Austin-based alternative pop artist Jxckson is uncovering new sonic ground in his upcoming EP release, 'THE DEEP END'. Produced by indie hit-maker Boy Sim (Bentley Robles, ZEE MACHINE, Slayyyter, moistbreezy and Party Nails), the new EP features smash singles ‘DROWNING', ‘SIREN', and 'RADIO SILENCE', which have already amassed over 10,000 streams.
Breakout Artist Idk Announces North America Tour Dates Photo
Breakout Artist Idk Announces North America Tour Dates
Tickets will be available starting with Spotify presales beginning Wednesday, April 26 at 12 PM local time until Thursday, April 27 at 12 PM local time. The announcement closely follows the release of his thought-provoking new video single “Mr. Police,” which made its global debut on The Beat With Ari Melber yesterday.
The Front Bottoms Announce New U.S. Tour Dates Photo
The Front Bottoms Announce New U.S. Tour Dates
The Front Bottoms have announced the “You Are Who You Hang Out With” Tour – Part 1. The upcoming trek will kick off on August 1st in St. Louis, MO and will lead into the band’s highly anticipated album release show at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre happening August 4th with special Say Anything and Kevin Devine.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Paramount+ Drops KING CHARLES, THE BOY WHO WALKED ALONE TrailerVideo: Paramount+ Drops KING CHARLES, THE BOY WHO WALKED ALONE Trailer
April 25, 2023

The 90-minute documentary features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos, and letters with former girlfriends, schoolmates, royal watchers and staff, with many speaking for the first time, disclosing new details about the life of King Charles. Watch the video trailer now!
Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & MoreInterview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More
April 25, 2023

We sat down with Carol Burnett to look back on all the laughs she has given us throughout the years, starting with her Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress in 1959. Burnett discusses her 'big break,' reveals why she likes doing television more than Broadway, and how Bernadette Peters was the first person she asked to be on The Carol Burnett Show.
WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'
April 25, 2023

The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last came from a period where Wye Oak were in flux after a decade-plus of steadily releasing albums and touring. Sonically, the collection represents Wasner and Stack getting back to basics. Balancing the organic and the artificial, using electronics and programming to add new textures.
Photos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Cast PortraitsPhotos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Cast Portraits
April 25, 2023

Bravo has debuted the cast portrait photos for the seventeenth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Tamra Judge makes her triumphant return to the franchise to shake things up joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Jennifer Pedranti and Taylor Armstrong join.
Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'
April 25, 2023

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, hard rock giants Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, “The Touring The End of the World Tour,” kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf
share