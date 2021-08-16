WILLOW Shares Performance Video for 'Lipstick'

Today, WILLOW has released a performance video of her track, 'Lipstick', from her recently released new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING (MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation). It follows the official music video for her explosive single 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker', which was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award last week in the 'Best Alternative' category.



WILLOW has also announced U.S. tour dates supporting Billie Eilish. WILLOW will join the tour on February 3rd in New Orleans, Louisiana. Highlights include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 18th and 19th and The Forum in Los Angeles on April 8th. WILLOW will also play Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 17th. More WILLOW tour dates will be announced soon.



lately I feel EVERYTHING features Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Tierra Wack, Cherry Glazer and Ayla Tesler-Mabe. "'lately I feel EVERYTHING' is a musical expression of trying to perceive both joy and pain through an equally compassionate and playful lens," says WILLOW. Of the 11 tracks on the album, WILLOW had previously released singles, 'Lipstick', pop punk anthem, 'Grow' and the explosive 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker'. In the time since its release, 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker' has amassed 145 million streams globally and became WILLOW's first Hot 100 entry, the song currently #12 on the Alternative Chart.



All songs on lately I feel EVERYTHING, were written by WILLOW with production and co-writing on select tracks from her longtime collaborator Tyler Cole. The album was recorded in Los Angeles at Conway Studios with additional drums by Matt Chamberlain. WILLOW plays guitar throughout.



At only 20 years old, WILLOW has spent half her life in the music industry. With lately I feel EVERYTHING, a decade of growth both in the industry and as a young woman come to a head. Her album is a love letter to that constant evolution. She began working on the record in 2020, during the pandemic. With all the extra time on her hands at home, she began recording demos that she would later re-record when she felt like she could safely enter a studio. It was a new process for her, born out of caution, but it helped her capture the rawness of her new sound. On the record, WILLOW channels the pop-punk and emo heroes she adored as a teenager, like Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance and Paramore. "I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music," she says.



't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker' was originally unveiled via Beats1's Zane Lowe as a New Music Daily and has since garnered both critical praise and commercial success. "Smith's song doesn't so much make the case for Black women in pop-punk as much as it serves as a reminder that we've always been here," said Jezebel. "It's a pop-punk banger for the ages." WILLOW recently performed the single on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Watch here.