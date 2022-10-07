Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WILLOW Releases New Album 'COPINGMECHANISM'

WILLOW is set to play Saturday Night Live tomorrow, October 8th with host Brendan Gleeson. 

Oct. 07, 2022  

WILLOW releases her highly anticipated new album COPINGMECHANISM today, along with the self-directed music video for the fiery "ur a stranger," co-starring Paris Jackson.

COPINGMECHANISM was produced by WILLOW and Chris Greatti and follows 2021's explosive release, lately I feel EVERYTHING.

Additionally WILLOW has announced a pair of release shows in Los Angeles at The Novo on October 31st and New York at Terminal 5 on November 3rd. Don't miss the opportunity to experience COPINGMECHANISM live!

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the "stranger" music video here:




