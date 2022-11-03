Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'

WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'

Their new album Premonition sees its release December 2.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

Today White Lung reveal Premonition's driving album centerpiece, "If You're Gone". "Suicide was in the zeitgeist in many ways when I wrote this song," frontwoman Mish Barber-Way tells.

"At the time, a few prominent public figures had killed themselves and they all had children. I was thinking about postpartum depression and how real it can hit. The song is about the emotions of children when their parent is now gone and how they deal with that loss. It also looks at the struggle parents face when life gets so bad one doesn't see another way but to end it."

White Lung's fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It's about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It's about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It's about growing-and growing older-without losing the furious energy of youth. It's about a group of artists who've held it together for a decade and a half of surprising, sometimes shocking ups and downs. It's the last album we'll be getting from one of the best bands to ever do it.

Chaotic, bold and hook-driven, Premonition is a sonic whirlwind of driving drums, intricate guitar work, and no-holds-barred lyrics about motherhood, pregnancy, and evolving. The themes are deeper. The interplay between guitarist Kenneth William and drummer Anne-Marie Vassiliou is more complex, the sound more cohesive. During an unintentional five year hiatus, White Lung managed to grow up without settling down, and the trio has emerged out of its transformative period with raw, feral energy.

When the members convened in their hometown of Vancouver in 2017 to begin work with longtime producer Jesse Gander on their fifth album, they had no idea what kind of changes were in store for them. Frontwoman Mish Barber-Way was in the studio preparing to record vocals - when she realized she was pregnant with her first child. A pandemic followed, then another baby, then the series of massive societal meltdowns that we've all come to call "everything that's been going on."

But it takes a superb sense of balance to live life on the edge, where even a slight misstep can send you hurtling into oblivion. And over the decade-plus prior-on instant classics like 2014's Deep Fantasy (voted to Rolling Stone's "40 Greatest Punk Albums of All Time" list) and 2016's searing statement of purpose Paradise-White Lung had established itself solidly as rock's premiere high-wire act, blending live-fast-die-young rock 'n' roll and no-fu**s punk into a combustible mixture that propelled them around the world and into the hearts of music fans, with the exhilarating sense that the whole thing could catch fire at any time. Ever fast on their feet, the band adapted to the unexpected, kept it together, and wound up creating the most powerful album of their career.

Premonition sees its release December 2 via Domino Recording Company across all digital platforms, CD and vinyl.

Listen to the new single here:



Selena Gomez Releases New Single My Mind & Me Photo
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!
Filipino Boy Band BGYO Shares New Album Be Us Photo
Filipino Boy Band BGYO Shares New Album 'Be Us'
The five-piece group is comprised of leader Gelo Rivera, Filipino-Japanese Akira Morishita, Filipino-Chinese Mikki Claver, best smile contender JL Toreliza, and Filipino-American Nate Porcalla. BGYO debuted in 2021 with their first album 'The Light,' which sits at the top of the list of Philippines' best selling albums ever.
Addie Brik Releases New Single The First Odd Prime Photo
Addie Brik Releases New Single 'The First Odd Prime'
The track was released alongside a new music video. Directed by Andy Alston (Del Amitri) and co-edited with Addie Brik, the live footage was captured outside Addie’s home in  Scotland, with additional film clips provided by Glenn Lewis (Mick Harvey, Cambodian Space Project). Listen to the new single now!
Matt Corby Releases New Single Problems Photo
Matt Corby Releases New Single 'Problems'
The single comes out via his new UK label home Communion and is the first taste of new music from the artist since 2020’s stand-alone singles “If I Never Say A Word” and “Vitamin.” Recorded at Matt’s Rainbow Valley Studios and co-produced with Chris Collins (Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, Skegss), listen to the new single now!

From This Author - Michael Major


THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at PeacockTHE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at Peacock
November 3, 2022

The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022

As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022

White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas WorldwideNEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ DocumentarySelena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!