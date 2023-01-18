Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WEDNESDAY Announce New Album 'Rat Saw God'

The new album is out April 7.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Wednesday announce their highly anticipated new album Rat Saw God, out April 7th via Dead Oceans with a video for its lead single "Chosen To Deserve," directed by Spencer Kelly.

Across the album's ten tracks the band builds a shrine to minutiae. Half-funny, half-tragic dispatches from North Carolina unfurling somewhere between the wailing skuzz of Nineties shoegaze and classic country twang, with distorted pedal steel and Karly Hartzman's voice slicing through the din.

"Chosen to Deserve is a writing exercise I gave myself to try to recreate the iconic song by Drive-By Truckers "Let There Be Rock" but with my own experiences from growing up and fing around and getting into stupid s," Hartzman explains. "The video directed by Spencer Kelly shows the setting of my upbringing and antics: my parents' neighborhood in Greensboro, NC and Lake Myers RV Resort."

Late last year the band shared "Bull Believer," an album cut that Pitchfork named Best New Track and one of the Best Songs of 2022 calling it "their most ambitious song to date." Additionally, Rat Saw God was named one of the most anticipated albums of 2023 by Stereogum and Uproxx.

Wednesday is Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, and Xandy Chelmis.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES:

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

4/28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *

4/30 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

5/1 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom *

5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom !

5/6 - San Francisco, CA - Independent *

5/8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Barboza *

5/11 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge *

5/13 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *~

5/12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

5/17 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar *

5/18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

5/19 - Little Rock, AR - Sticky Fingers Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

5/20 - Memphis, TN - Growlers *

5/21 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *

5/27 - Berlin, DE - Schokoladen

5/28 - Groningen, NL - Vera

5/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

5/31 - Brussels, BE - Witlof Bar

6/1 - Paris, FR - L'International

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

6/5 - Manchester, UK - YES Basement

6/6 - London, UK - Lexington

6/7 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

6/9 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound

6/10 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound

6/15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre #

6/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @#

6/18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #

6/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg #

6/21 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair #

6/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz #

6/23 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern #

6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme %

6/26 - Chicago, IL - Metro #

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

6/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club #

6/30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

7/1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy



