WEDNESDAY Announce New Album 'Rat Saw God'

Wednesday announce their highly anticipated new album Rat Saw God, out April 7th via Dead Oceans with a video for its lead single "Chosen To Deserve," directed by Spencer Kelly.

Across the album's ten tracks the band builds a shrine to minutiae. Half-funny, half-tragic dispatches from North Carolina unfurling somewhere between the wailing skuzz of Nineties shoegaze and classic country twang, with distorted pedal steel and Karly Hartzman's voice slicing through the din.

"Chosen to Deserve is a writing exercise I gave myself to try to recreate the iconic song by Drive-By Truckers "Let There Be Rock" but with my own experiences from growing up and fing around and getting into stupid s," Hartzman explains. "The video directed by Spencer Kelly shows the setting of my upbringing and antics: my parents' neighborhood in Greensboro, NC and Lake Myers RV Resort."

Late last year the band shared "Bull Believer," an album cut that Pitchfork named Best New Track and one of the Best Songs of 2022 calling it "their most ambitious song to date." Additionally, Rat Saw God was named one of the most anticipated albums of 2023 by Stereogum and Uproxx.

Wednesday is Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, and Xandy Chelmis.

