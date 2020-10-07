WATCH: Sturgill Simpson Releases 'Make Art Not Friends' Video

Watch the video below!

Grammy Award-winning artist Sturgill Simpson today released the prophetic video for Make Art Not Friends from his Netflix anime film SOUND & FURY that accompanied his critically acclaimed album of the same name last year. It was previously only available on Netflix as part of the anime film which consists of 10 unique anime segments set in sequence to each song on the album. Fans will now have the rare opportunity to access Make Art Not Friends as a stand-alone video on YouTube below.

Although released in 2019, the prescient visual for Make Art Not Friends, a hazmat wearing skateboarder gathering mementos around a deserted, apocalyptic city, eerily feels like the 2020 world we're living in has caught up to the art. "It felt super relevant," Simpson explains. "f your speakers." Make Art Not Friends was directed by Michael Arias who produced The Matrix inspired anthology The Animatarix, and directed Tekkonkinkreet, Heaven's Door and Harmony.

SOUND & FURY was produced by Sturgill Simpson along with his bandmates (Bobby Emmett, Chuck Bartels, Miles Miller) and Grammy nominee John Hill (Cage The Elephant, Portugal.The Man, Bleachers). Critics agreed the album lived up to Simpson's pledge to deliver "a sleazy, steamy rock 'n roll record" as it was on numerous 2019 Best Albums lists including Rolling Stone, Paste, NPR, Vulture and Esquire.

Simpson's previous releases include 2014's Metamodern Sounds in Country Music which earned him his first Grammy nomination and 2016's A Sailor's Guide To Earth which was Grammy nominated for Album of the Year and won the Grammy for Best Country Album.

