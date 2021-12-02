WATCH: Dylan Jakobsen Releases Official Visualizer For 'Six' Off Latest Album

Dylan Jakobsen has already been named "One to Watch" by Taste of Country, The Boot & Sounds Like Nashville. Today, the singer-songwriter is sharing a heart-felt visualizer for his single "Six," off his latest album "Set Fire To The Night."

This release is coming off his (2) Top 40 Billboard Indicator and Top 20 Music Row Singles with the release of 2019's I AM.

You can watch the visualizer for "Six" below!

Talking about the record, Dylan states: "This is meant to be a record for everyone of all ages. Simple. Honest. Hopeful. I want to spread the message that we all have the choice on how we choose to live out our days. This collection of songs is the product of how I have chosen to live out mine this past year and just in writing them, I feel like I've discovered an entire new side of myself that had been waiting to be brought to light. I'm happier than ever and I'm optimistic for what's to come."

The album is a bounding step into the climate of today's society, but with a positive outlook on the present times and how you have the power to remain in control of your own tomorrow.

You can learn more about Dylan Jakobsen by visiting his website http://www.dylanjakobsen.com.