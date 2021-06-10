WATCH: Country Singer Corinne Cook Releases Humorous New Single And Lyric Video 'Blah Blah Blah'

Country singer, Corinne Cook, recently released her latest lyric video and single, "Blah Blah Blah." The single is a brand new unreleased track co-written and produced by Cook's trusty and talented producer Denny Martin.

Watch the video below!

"Blah Blah Blah was the easiest song to write because it's something I experience whenever I go out with my man! No matter where we go, he runs into someone he knows and they spark up a conversation. So - this song is for all of us that tend to get stuck in "guy speak" on date nights!! I really hope you enjoy this light-hearted, fun tune and have a few laughs at my expense!"

Keep current with Corinne Cook on her website corinnecook.com and stay in touch with her on all of her social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Corinne Cook:

While still engaging in a whirlwind balancing act both personally and professionally, Corinne Cook has enjoyed a handful of accolades for her previous albums. "I Don't" from her 2015 release Dressed Up For Goodbye won a Nashville Industry Music Award (NIMA) for Song of the Year in 2016. Her debut album I'm Not Shy included two tracks that reached the Top 5 on the Inside Country chart; #1 hit "Uninvited Guest" and the title track, which reached #4. Cook's last project, Yes I Can, marked an important breakthrough for Cook as a songwriter of great storytelling skill and depth. Fully committing to the dreams that are now coming to fruition, the Nashville-based singer is currently working on new music for a 2022 album release and continues to focus on developing her career as a singer and songwriter.

"Blah Blah Blah" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify,