WATCH: Charlie Martin of Hovvdy Releases Debut Solo Record & 'September' Video

Charlie Martin, one half of the Austin duo Hovvdy, has released his debut solo album, Imaginary People. To mark the occasion, Martin has released a video for album stand-out "September." Paste, who premiered the video today and profiled Martin, says "the song draws on Martin's tendency to view his Sept. 1 birthday as a time to assess his life and progress toward his goals. While being driven and optimistic, the track deals with the pressures of trying to make it as a musician," calling the album "a character-heavy work of light, fresh indie."

Playing with rootsy influences, Charlie Martin's gentle Southern tone paints in the timeless tradition of an Arthur Russell or Jon Brion. "I've always found it therapeutic to weave fictional characters into songs, folding them into my own real or imaginary experiences. Usually, the character is someone I can help, or maybe they can help me - someone I empathize with and can learn from," said Martin. "I want people to hear the songs and feel comforted or lifted up. That's always my goal."

"September is about commitment and staying on track. It takes a lot of courage to chase a dream," he continues. "Sometimes you gotta pump yourself up."

Photo Credit: Johnna Henry