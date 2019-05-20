WALSHY FIRE Announces Debut Solo Album

Walshy Fire, the MC of Major Lazer and producer and international DJ alike, gathers his friends from Africa and the Caribbean for his debut solo album ABENG, a first-of-its-kind album bridging the two regions, set for release June 7th via Mad Decent. Listen to lead single " No Negative Vibes " (feat. Alkaline & Runtown). Full tracklist and more information below.

ABENG was inspired by the Jamaica-born, Miami-based DJ, producer and MC's roots in the Caribbean dancehall scene, and his recent travels across Africa. The title ABENG refers to a horn instrument brought from Ghana to Jamaica and used by runaway slaves to communicate across long distances.

With Major Lazer, Walshy regularly toured Africa over the last five years - travels which have allowed him to fulfill his dream of helping bridge the divide between the regions and the broader African diaspora. ABENG brings together some of the biggest names in Afrobeats and Afropop with top dancehall, soca and reggae artists from the Caribbean for unique pairings of artists from each region across each track, like the lead single " No Negative Vibes " featuring Runtown (Nigeria) and Alkaline (Jamaica), and a remix of Walshy's debut single, "Bend Down Pause" featuring Wizkid (Nigeria), Runtown and Machel Montano (Trinidad).

Other artists featured across ABENG include Mr. Eazi (Nigeria), Ice Prince (Nigeria), Demarco (Jamaica), Masicka (Jamaica), Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad),Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Stonebwoy (Nigeria), Timeka Marshall (Guyana), Bunji Garlin (Trinidad), Ketchup (Nigeria), Shizzi (Nigeria), Efya (Ghana), WurlD (USA/Nigeria) and Christopher Martin (Jamaica).

"The intention is to make the Caribbean and Africa have a conversation that is louder, and in the same studio or the same stage, at the same time," Walshy says of ABENG, which he speaks more about in a new interview with The FADER.



"No Negative Vibes" is out now and available across all DSPs .

ABENG is out June 7th via Mad Decent.



Walshy Fire - ABENG Tracklist:

01. Call Me (feat. Mr Eazi & Kranium)

02. Round Of Applause (feat.Ice Prince & Demarco)

03. No Negative Vibes (feat. Alkaline & Runtown)

04. Outside (feat. Adekunle Gold & Nailah Blackman)

05. Xcellent (feat. Ice Prince & Masicka)

06. Amazing (feat. Stonebwoy & Timeka Marshall)

07. African Lady (feat. Ice Prince, Jay Newton, & Vanessa Mdee)

08. No Laziness (feat. Ketchup & Bunji Garlin)

09. Show You Off (feat. WurlD & Shizzi)

10. Until The Dawn (feat. Efya & Christopher Martin) [Remix]

11. Bend Down Pause (feat. Wizkid, Runtown & Machel Montano) [Remix]





