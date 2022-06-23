Voxtrot Shares New Single 'Kindergarten' From Upcoming B-Sides Album

On July 22, acclaimed indie pop/rock band Voxtrot will release Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides on all streaming platforms. The album, which will be released via the band's label Cult Hero, features demos, b-sides as well as previously unreleased tracks. The LP will be limited to 500 copies on black vinyl and will ship in September (pre-order).

Today the band is pleased to present the never-before-released single, "Kindergarten" from the forthcoming album. The song debuted today at Consequence along with an exclusive interview with the band's Ramesh Srivastava on five things that influenced the track. "Kindergarten" will be on all streaming platforms this Friday for any playlist shares (pre-save).

Last month, the band released Early Music on all streaming platforms. The album is a collection of the band's first two EPs, 2005's Raised By Wolves and 2006's Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives and the vinyl version of the album will be shipping in September. The album will be limited to 2000 copies on black vinyl and includes fan favorites "Raised By Wolves," "The Start of Something" "Soft & Warm" and more.

Both records feature cover art by longtime Voxtrot collaborator Annie Gunn, which serves as a visual representation of these songs and drives home just how relevant and important their sense of hope and wonder remains today.

To celebrate the new releases, the band has announced a fall tour which will include shows in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin and more. Tickets for the tour are on sale now and a full list of dates can be found below.

Today The Talkhouse shared a new podcast featuring Voxtrot's Ramesh Srivastava and Belle and Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch. From The Talkhouse, "In this conversation, you'll actually hear a bit about how both Ramesh and Stuart approach spirituality, both Christianity and Buddhism. You'll hear how being a 'gay brown person' pushed Ramesh away from religion for a long time. They talk about the 'lead singer disease,' and how that affects everyday life."

