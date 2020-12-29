Voter Education Campaign 'Party at the Mailbox' Launches in Atlanta for Historic Push to Increase Turnout for GA Runoffs

Black Girls Vote and CivicGeorgia are working together to educate and empower community members to channel their collective voices at the polls with Party at the Mailbox.

Launched in Baltimore earlier this year to help fill the gap left by the pandemic's shutdown of traditional in-person GOTV efforts, Party at the Mailbox is a non-partisan voter education and voter activation campaign created to help celebrate democracy, build community and ensure voters are informed how to cast their ballot in the 2020 elections. Atlanta becomes the fourth city to participate in the campaign as all eyes are on Georgia for the Senate special election. Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore have also participated in the community driven initiative during the presidential race.

"Across the nation we've witnessed the impact of COVID-19 and civil unrest in every aspect of our lives. These same challenges are what empowered Black Girls Vote to launch Party at the Mailbox," said Nykidra (Nyki) Robinson, founder of Black Girls Vote and visionary behind Party at the Mailbox. "It was important that we empower our most vulnerable communities to vote and arm them with the necessary tools and resources they need whether they plan to vote by mail or in person."

Party at the Mailbox has partnered with local community organizations including Muslimahs Endure, Emerging 100 of Atlanta, TRU Foundation, NOLIJ Foundation and more on this initiative to expand voter participation and turnout. Partner organizations will coordinate voter activation events now through Election Day and leverage #PartyattheMailbox on all social media platforms to drive attention to voter empowerment.

"CivicGeorgia is proud to partner with Black Girls Vote on Party at the Mailbox," said Kevin Shanker Sinha, Founder. "Party at the Mailbox is a creative, fun and safe way to get people motivated to vote. We are proud to be part of the movement of Georgia GOTV organizers that are showing the world what happens when we strategize and mobilize."

Through the Party at the Mailbox campaign, individuals can register for a free box filled with an assortment of local Atlanta favorites including a special edition 'Slutty Vegan' Rap Snacks, Hotlanta Hot Sauce, ATL United face masks, voting posters, a t-shirt designed by a Spelman University student and information about civic engagement.

To join the party and register for your box, visit PartyAtTheMailbox.com.

Party at the Mailbox is a Black Girls Vote Initiative fiscally sponsored by the National Conference on Citizenship (NCOC).