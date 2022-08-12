Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vixen77 Announce Debut LP 'Easy Access'

Vixen77 Announce Debut LP 'Easy Access'

The album will be released on October 14.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

Following a tantalizing pair of singles that earned support from KEXP, SiriusXM, WXPN and more, today, Philly-based women punk rockers Vixen77 announced their highly anticipated debut album Easy Access, out October 14. Distributed via Megaforce Records (Metallica, Anthrax, Meat Puppets, Dirty Honey, Plush, etc.), the album features twelve tumultuous tracks recorded in an impressive seventy-two hours at Retro City Studios (Mannequin Pussy, Mitski, Lizzo, The Menzingers) that navigate life through love and rock 'n' roll.

Alongside the news, they also shared their latest taste of the project with the single + video "Some Days," first premiered via V13. A back-and-forth ripper, the track is about preserving one's mental health, and accepting that some days, it's okay to not be okay. The band expands, "It's about mental health and how you have to try to be okay all the time. Some days you don't because you don't want to, and some days you won't because you're unable to."

A bona fide punch in the face, Vixen77 channels influences such as The Stooges, The Runaways, and Johnny Thunders into a snarling brand of Philadelphia punk rock 'n' roll. The band is the brainchild of guitarist Caitlin D'Agostino, who dreamt of playing in an all-women rock band since she was in high school. First playing in the Philly punk scene for a few years, she decided to put her dream in motion in late 2018 and formed Vixen77, the name a reference to woman energy and the musical influence of late-seventies punk.

Since reemerging with a new line up after the pandemic, the five-piece has been playing to packed rooms around the Philly area as headliners, and recently opened for the legendary Wayne Kramer on his current MC5 tour. Rock 'n' roll should be loud, aggressive, fun, and rebellious - that's exactly what Vixen77 is ready to bring to the world. Buckle up.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'
August 12, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine.
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'
August 12, 2022

The newest rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original.
Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'
August 12, 2022

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.
VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'
August 12, 2022

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of 'Speedboat' and the contorted punk-funk of 'Hangar', their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band has now released their debut EP for the label, Float, with four tracks. Watch the new music video now!
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September
August 12, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album. He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.