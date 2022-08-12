Vixen77 Announce Debut LP 'Easy Access'

Following a tantalizing pair of singles that earned support from KEXP, SiriusXM, WXPN and more, today, Philly-based women punk rockers Vixen77 announced their highly anticipated debut album Easy Access, out October 14. Distributed via Megaforce Records (Metallica, Anthrax, Meat Puppets, Dirty Honey, Plush, etc.), the album features twelve tumultuous tracks recorded in an impressive seventy-two hours at Retro City Studios (Mannequin Pussy, Mitski, Lizzo, The Menzingers) that navigate life through love and rock 'n' roll.

Alongside the news, they also shared their latest taste of the project with the single + video "Some Days," first premiered via V13. A back-and-forth ripper, the track is about preserving one's mental health, and accepting that some days, it's okay to not be okay. The band expands, "It's about mental health and how you have to try to be okay all the time. Some days you don't because you don't want to, and some days you won't because you're unable to."

A bona fide punch in the face, Vixen77 channels influences such as The Stooges, The Runaways, and Johnny Thunders into a snarling brand of Philadelphia punk rock 'n' roll. The band is the brainchild of guitarist Caitlin D'Agostino, who dreamt of playing in an all-women rock band since she was in high school. First playing in the Philly punk scene for a few years, she decided to put her dream in motion in late 2018 and formed Vixen77, the name a reference to woman energy and the musical influence of late-seventies punk.

Since reemerging with a new line up after the pandemic, the five-piece has been playing to packed rooms around the Philly area as headliners, and recently opened for the legendary Wayne Kramer on his current MC5 tour. Rock 'n' roll should be loud, aggressive, fun, and rebellious - that's exactly what Vixen77 is ready to bring to the world. Buckle up.

Watch the new music video here: