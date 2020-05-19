Vinyl Me, Please Announces Experiential Vinyl Box Set With The Grateful Dead

Vinyl Me, Please (VMP) today announces VMP Anthology: The Story of the Grateful Dead - a limited-edition exclusive 8-album, 14-disc set that illustrates and captures the breadth and influence of the great American rock band, the Grateful Dead. The Story of the Grateful Dead features four classic studio LPs and four essential live albums on colored, 180-gram vinyl, cut direct-to-analog from the original tapes. The set comes packaged in a custom, Jeremy Dean-designed box complete with liner notes penned by contemporary musical figures, honoring each of the eight albums and the impact the Dead have had on their lives. As with past anthologies, the experience is paired with an exclusive fan community and a podcast series to invite listeners on an in-depth musical journey.

"We have heard that so many music fans have a curiosity and desire to explore the Grateful Dead, but they are overwhelmed by the depth and the grandeur that comes with their studio catalog, live recordings and the lore surrounding the culture they founded," said Cameron Schaefer, Chief Brand Officer, VMP. "VMP is here to take these music fans on a deep journey through the Dead and to frame the breadth of the band's iconic career for today's music lover."

The Story of the Grateful Dead acts as a deep, sophisticated entrypoint to the recorded and live music of the Grateful Dead across the band's storied career. The collection connects the Dead's history, subculture and lore to modern relevance and mainstream music culture with a star-studded, photo-filled liner notes booklet featuring essays from Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Avey Tare of Animal Collective, Dave Longstreth of Dirty Projectors, Margo Price, MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger, Scott Devendorf of the National, John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats, Jenny Conlee of the Decemberists, and Hunter Brown of STS9. Printed on thick cover matte stock, this deluxe 12x12" booklet also features archival and rare photos and ephemera courtesy of iconic photographers from the eras. The product is limited to 7,500 units.

Album List:

Workingman's Dead (1970) American Beauty (1970) Live / Dead (Fillmore West 1969) Europe '72 Vol. 1 (1972) Wake of the Flood (1973) Terrapin Station (1977) Reckoning (1981) Without a Net (1989-90)

VMP Anthology is a reinvented, immersive box set experience for music fans willing to journey beyond the liner notes. Each Anthology features expert storytelling, exclusive inserts, and a collectors-edition vinyl box set. The Story of the Grateful Dead is the sixth VMP Anthology release. Prior to The Story of the Grateful Dead, Vinyl Me, Please released six other VMP Anthologies, including: The Story of Blue Note Records, The Women of Motown, The Story of Ghostly International, The Story of Stax Records, and The Story of Zamrock.

To learn more and secure your spot, visit anthology.vinylmeplease.com. For more information on Vinyl Me, Please, go to vinylmeplease.com and follow @vinylmeplease on socials.

