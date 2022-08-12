Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vintage Culture & Three Drives Release 'Greece 2000'

Vintage Culture & Three Drives Release 'Greece 2000'

The track was released on Armada Music today.

Aug. 12, 2022  

There is magic in nostalgia, and this iconic crossover between electronic pioneers Vintage Culture and Three Drives proves it. Bridging a gap of twenty-five years of musical evolution, this contemporary reprise of 'Greece 2000' paints serene skies over the vibrant Balearic waves it radiates, rendering it a quintessential track for a sunset scene.

Joining forces to reimagine a '90s dance classic, Vintage Culture and Three Drives each brought their own quirks into the mix to produce a record that remains faithful to the original's essence. The unmissable melody instinctively triggers fond memories of velvet horizons and salty breezes, with a dream-induced break to highlight the nostalgic nature of the track.

Teased during some of Vintage Culture's biggest global sets (including his Cercle show in São Paulo, Brazil), this classic incarnate has been tantalizing the Brazilian artist's fanbase for months before finally seeing its release on Armada Music today.

From the tiny municipality of Mundo Novo, Vintage Culture has risen to international stardom through his songwriting, studio productions, and charismatic stage presence. Already a household name in his homeland of Brazil, he ascended to the #1 selling artist on Beatport and #1 Most Played Producer on 1001Tracklists last year.

His career took off in 2019 following the release of his Jorja Smith and Maverick Sabre remix, and Vintage Culture has since enjoyed Platinum success on multiple singles, as well as topping the Billboard Club / Dance and Spotify Dance Charts. Having collaborated with and remixed the likes of Rufus Du Sol, Tiësto, Bob Moses, Sonny Fodera, and James Hype, he is known for his irresistible melodies combined with driving instrumental rhythms to create a mesmerising style and sound which is uniquely recognisable.

Three Drives are the Dutch progressive trance duo behind the 1997 global hit, 'Greece 2000'. After conquering European clubs and dance floors, the track peaked at #12 on the UK Singles Chart and reached #1 on its Dance Chart. Their productions have been supported by the likes of Paul van Dyk, Armin van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Tiësto, and Pete Tong. Since its release, the track has been remixed over fifty times, each interpretation adding a unique edge to a timeless piece.

Listen to the new single here:




