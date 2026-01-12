Vince Gill to Embark on '50 Years From Home' Summer Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

22-time Grammy Award winner Vince Gill is set to embark on a summer tour beginning June 18 and including a six-night residency in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for most dates will go on sale on January 16. More information can be found HERE.

A musician, songwriter, and producer, Gill has spent much of the last nine years as a touring member of the Eagles, which is currently amid a lengthy run of performances at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Gill will also continue to perform with the Eagles.

To honor this 50-year career milestone of leaving home in Oklahoma to begin his career as a performer, Gill is curating a series of EPs to be released over the course of a year, thematically titled 50 Years from Home. Thus far, he has released three EPs, each featuring six brand-new songs and one previous hit: I Gave You Everything I Had (October 17, 2025), Secondhand Smoke (November 14, 2025) and Brown’s Diner Bar (January 9, 2026).

Tour Dates:

All dates on sale 1/16 with these exceptions:

** (on sale 1/17) *** (on sale 1/23) **** (on sale 1/30)

June 18

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center

June 19

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 20

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Broward Center

June 22

Montgomery, AL

Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

June 23

Athens, GA

The Classic Center

June 25

Fort Myers, FL

Barbara B. Mann PAH @ FSW

June 26

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel PAH

June 27

St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 9

Syracuse, NY

The Oncenter

July 10 ****

Hershey, PA

Hershey Theatre

July 11 ****

Schenectady, NY

Proctors Theatre

July 18 **

Battle Creek, MI

FireKeepers Casino

July 23 ****

Charleston, WV

Clay Center

July 30, 31 & August 1, 6, 7, 8 ***

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

ABOUT VINCE GILL:

Known for his songwriting and guitar playing, Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.

In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In total, Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and 8 Academy of Country Music Awards, and in 2025 was presented with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gill’s compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014. Throughout his career, he has released 21 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles. In 2022, Gill was inducted into the Musicians’ Hall of Fame.

Over the years, Gill has been a part of some bands, including Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017, Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road, and he continues to be a part of that band’s tour.

Photo Credit: David McClister