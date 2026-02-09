Vince Gill Adds Additional Tour Dates to Summer Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award winner Vince Gill has added 13 new dates to his previously announced tour schedule, all of which will go on sale on February 13. Check out his newly announced dates below, with previously announced dates available here.

Down At The Borderline, the fourth installment of the year-long EP series 50 Years From Home from Gill, will be released this Friday, February 13 via MCA. The title track features a collaboration with country music trailblazer Lainey Wilson. Down At The Borderline follows the previous 50 Years From Home volumes I Gave You Everything I Had, Secondhand Smoke, and Brown's Diner Bar.

As always, Gill will be joined on stage by a stellar cast of musicians—Moose Brown (keyboards), Eddie Dunlap (steel guitar), Jedd Hughes (guitar/vocals), John Jarvis (keyboards), John Meador (guitar/vocals), Wendy Moten (vocals), Jimmy Sloas (bass), Billy Thomas (drums), Jeff White (guitar, vocals), Charlie Worsham (guitar).

Gill has spent much of the last nine years as a touring member of the Eagles. The band is currently amid a lengthy run of performances before sellout crowds at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and Gill will continue to perform with them.

Newly Announced Tour Dates:

July 16 / St. Louis, MO / Stifel Theatre

July 17 / Cincinnati, OH / Taft Theatre

July 24 / Roanoke, VA / Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

July 25 / Greenville, SC / Peace Center

Aug 13 / Greensboro, NC / Tanger Center

Aug 14 / Columbia, SC / Township Auditorium

Aug 15 / Hiawassee, GA / Anderson Music Hall

Aug 20 / Tulsa, OK / The Cove

Aug 21 / Shreveport, LA / Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Aug 22 / Pensacola, FL / Saenger Theatre

Aug 27 / Kansas City, MO / The Midland Theatre

Aug 28 / Springfield, MO / Juanita K. Hammons Hall

Aug 29 / Memphis, TN / Orpheum Theatre

About Vince Gill:

Known for his songwriting and guitar playing, Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.

In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In total, Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and 8 Academy of Country Music Awards, and in 2025 was presented with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gill’s compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014. Throughout his career, he has released 21 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles. In 2022, Gill was inducted into the Musicians’ Hall of Fame.

Over the years, Gill has been a part of some bands, including Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017, Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road, and he continues to be a part of that band’s tour.

Photo credit: David McClister