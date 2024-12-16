Videos: Wyatt Flores Performs Three Songs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising country artist Wyatt Flores was featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” this past weekend performing three songs as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series: “Don’t Wanna Say Goodnight,” “Milwaukee” and “Stillwater.”

The performance adds to a breakout year for Flores, who released his full-length debut album, Welcome to the Plains, earlier this fall via Island Records (stream/purchase here). In celebration of the new music, Flores was featured as part of NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series last month, made his late-night television debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this fall and recently spoke with NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

Produced by Beau Bedford (Orville Peck, Shane Smith & The Saints), Welcome To The Plains details Flores’ journey as he balances the struggle of leaving his hometown of Stillwater, OK with the highs and lows of life on the road. Released to overwhelming acclaim, the record landed several “Best of 2024” lists including NPR Music and Rolling Stone, who praises, “Welcome to the Plains...is full of enough musical and lyrical range to be the defining album of the 23-year-old Flores’ career.”

Reflecting on the album, Flores shares, “It’s an album about home and a search for happiness. It’s an album about Stillwater, Oklahoma, and all the other little towns that have raised people like you and me. It’s an album about my family, and the people and places in my life who have defined who I am today. This album is happy on one side and heartbreak on the other, and whoever you are, I hope you find something you love in here.”

Known for his engaging live performances, Flores is in the midst of his extensive “Welcome to the Plains Tour,” which included his sold-out two-night headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium this past weekend. Additional stop this year include Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s Texas and Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom (two nights). See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found here.

orn and raised in Oklahoma, the Mexican-American artist has established himself as one of country music’s most vital voices with his three previous EPs, including Half Life, which was released earlier this spring. Receiving widespread critical attention, The New York Times praised, “Wyatt Flores…Has a Superpower: Tapping Emotions,” while NPR Music declared, “a fantastic record…he is making a big splash out there” and Holler proclaimed, “Flores at his gloriously life affirming, existential best.”

Further adding to his breakout year, Flores has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s 25 “Future of Music” artists, received a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, was selected as Amazon’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, included in Spotify’s Hot Country Class of 2024 and CMT’s Listen Up class, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Additionally, Flores has garnered over 325 million streams to date, saw his 2022 breakout single, “Please Don’t Go,” scale the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and had his song “Before I Do” with Jake Kohn featured on the soundtrack for the new Twisters movie.

WYATT FLORES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 27—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s Texas (SOLD OUT)

December 30—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom# (SOLD OUT)

December 31—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom~ (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Tempe, AZ—Extra Innings Festival

March 7—Berlin, Germany—C2C Festival Berlin – Uber Eats Music Hall

March 8—Rotterdam, Netherlands—C2C Festival Rotterdam – RTM Stage

March 14—London, U.K.—C2C Festival – The O2

March 15—Belfast, U.K.—C2C Festival – SSE Arena

March 16—Glasgow, U.K.—C2C Festival – OVO Hydro

March 21-24—Brisbane, Australia—CMC Rocks 2025

April 4—Cottonwood, AL—Breakout at Big Creek Festival

April 5—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Tortuga Music Festival

April 11—Gonzales, TX—Cattle Country Fest

April 24—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest

June 5—Clinton, IA—Tailgate N’ Tallboys Fest

July 12—Cavendish, PE—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 20—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Festival

July 26—Yerington, NV—Night in the Country Festival

#with special guests JR Carroll and Wyatt Baker

~with special guests The Damn Quails and Lance Roark

