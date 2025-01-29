Video: Wyatt Flores Debuts 'Little Town' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The official music video for Wyatt Flores’ song, “Little Town,” is out now. Filmed in Beaver, OK, the video was directed by Rahul Chakraborty and produced by Ryan Magnani.

Reflecting on the video, Flores shares, “The panhandle of Oklahoma is where a lot of my family comes from, and Beaver is a great representation of what a true little town looks and feels like. When it came to this song and video, the inspiration came from me missing places like this and how often they get overlooked. Beaver may not seem like much if you’re just driving through it, but if you get the chance to stop, look around, and talk to someone you’ll understand what I’m talking about. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, sometimes it’s right in front of you.”

Additionally, Director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office Jeanette Stanton, comments, “Alongside our partners at the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture, we’re grateful to have collaborated with Island Records in hosting an open call for local filmmakers to direct this newest music video by Oklahoma’s own Wyatt Flores. This opportunity allowed us to not only showcase the depth of the incredible film talent we have in-state, but also the localized community support we have throughout our statewide communities like Beaver, where this project was lensed. We appreciate the team’s commitment to bringing this production to Oklahoma, and the wonderful intersection between film and music.”

“Little Town” is from Flores’ widely acclaimed full-length debut album, Welcome to the Plains, which was released this past fall via Island Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Beau Bedford (Orville Peck, Shane Smith & The Saints), Welcome To The Plains details Flores’ journey as he balances the struggle of leaving his hometown of Stillwater, OK with the highs and lows of life on the road.

In celebration of the new music, Flores was recently featured as part of NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, made his late-night television debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” performed on “CBS Saturday Morning” last month and spoke with NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

Continuing his breakout year, Flores will tour through this spring with his “Welcome Back to the Plains Tour,” which includes stops at St. Petersburg’s Jannus Live, Memphis’ Graceland Soundstage, New Orleans’ The Fillmore, Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion and St. Louis’ Ballpark Village among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Born and raised in Oklahoma, the Mexican-American artist has established himself as one of country music’s most vital voices with his three previous EPs, including Half Life. Receiving widespread critical attention, The New York Timespraised, “Wyatt Flores…Has a Superpower: Tapping Emotions,” while NPR Music declared, “a fantastic record…he is making a big splash out there” and Holler proclaimed, “Flores at his gloriously life affirming, existential best.”

Further adding to his breakout year, Flores has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s 25 “Future of Music” artists, received a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, was selected as Amazon’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, included in Spotify’s Hot Country Class of 2024 and CMT’s Listen Up class, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Additionally, Flores has garnered over 325 million streams to date, saw his 2022 breakout single, “Please Don’t Go,” scale the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and had his song “Before I Do” with Jake Kohn featured on the soundtrack for the Twisters movie.

WYATT FLORES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 28—Tempe, AZ—Extra Innings Festival

March 7—Berlin, Germany—C2C Festival Berlin – Uber Eats Music Hall

March 8—Rotterdam, Netherlands—C2C Festival Rotterdam – RTM Stage

March 13—London, U.K. – C2C CMA Songwriters Series

March 14—London, U.K.—C2C Festival – The O2

March 15—Belfast, U.K.—C2C Festival – SSE Arena

March 16—Glasgow, U.K.—C2C Festival – OVO Hydro

March 21-23—Brisbane, Australia—CMC Rocks 2025

April 4—Cottonwood, AL—Breakout at Big Creek Festival

April 5—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Tortuga Music Festival

April 6—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live*

April 9—Memphis, TN—Graceland Soundstage#

April 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore#

April 11—Gonzales, TX—Cattle Country Fest

April 24—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest

April 25—Anderson, SC—Wendell’s†

April 26—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion*

April 29—Huntsville, AL—Mars Music Hall~

May 1—Columbia, MO—9th Street‡

May 2—Stillwater, OK—Calf Fry Festival

May 4—Arlington, TX—Lone Star Smokeout

May 30—St. Louis, MO—Ballpark Village+

May 31—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music Festival

June 5—Clinton, IA—Tailgate N’ Tallboys Fest

July 9—London, Ontario—Rock The Park

July 12—Cavendish, PE—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 20—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Festival

July 26—Yerington, NV—Night in the Country Festival

August 3—Saint Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 15—Montreal, Quebec—Lasso Festival 2025

*with special guest Noah Rinker

†with special guest Blake Whiten

‡with special guest Waylon Wyatt

+with special guest Kaitlin Butts

#with special guest Bayker Blankenship

~with special guest Drayton Farley

Photo credit: Natalie Rhea

