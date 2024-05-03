Video: Wild Rivers Share New Song 'Anyways, I Love You'; Watch the Music Video

Wild Rivers will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall.
“Anyways, I Love You,” the new song from platinum-selling trio Wild Rivers, has just been released.
Reflecting on the track, the group—Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover and Andrew Oliver—shares, “‘Anyways, I Love You’ is a song about loving someone through thick and thin. It’s saying that no matter what you do that annoys the hell out of me, you are still mine for the long haul. I think that often someone’s ‘worst’ traits are usually what makes them so special too, and seeing the whole of someone is true love. This song is meant to be a love song, but a realistic one. We aren’t perfect but I love you anyways. I think of this song as kind of an alternate universe version of our song ‘Thinking ‘Bout Love,’ where the couple stayed together and made it last through all the hardships.”
Produced by Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, Adrienne Lenker) and recorded in Joshua Tree, CA, “Anyways, I Love You” finds Wild Rivers’ introspective lyricism imbued with a new level of confidence and an energized creative perspective. The track follows two additional recent singles, “Cave” and Everywhere I Go,” with more new music to come soon.
Formed during their time at Queen’s University in Ontario, Wild Rivers has released two full-length albums to date including 2022’s Sidelines, which landed at #9 on the U.S. Spotify Debut Album Chart. Released to critical acclaim, Under The Radar praised, “expertly straddles the lines between folk and indie, offering an empathetic and enveloping comfort and a piece of poignant pop beauty,” while American Songwriter declared, “Soul-stirring…rich male/female harmonies bring the emotional lyrics to life.” Since the release of Sidelines, Wild Rivers has been nominated for Breakthrough Group of The Year at the 2023 JUNO Awards, seen their breakout single, “Thinking ‘Bout Love,” certified Gold in Australia and Platinum in Canada and garnered over 450 million global streams and 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The group has also spent much of their career touring across the world including countless headline shows as well as dates supporting artist such as The Chicks and Noah Kahan.
August 2—Montreal, QC—Osheaga Festival
August 18—Elora, Canada—Riverfest Elora
September 3—Philadelphia, PA—TLA
September 4—New York, NY—Irving Plaza
September 7—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club
September 9—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theater
September 10—Charlotte, NC—The Underground
September 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
September 15—Dallas, TX—The Studio at The Factory
September 16—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn
September 17 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater
September 19—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse
September 21—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond
September 22—Chicago, IL—Vic Theater
September 23—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
September 25—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Hall Ballroom
September 26—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall
September 28—Kansas City, MO—The Truman
September 30—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater
October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex
October 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
October 6—Seattle, WA—The Showbox
October 7—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum
October 9—San Francisco, CA—Regency Ballroom
October 11—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theater
October 12—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North
November 2—Groningen, Netherlands—Take Root
November 4—Berlin, Germany—Hole44
November 6—Cologne, Germany—Die Kantine
November 8—Zurich, Switzerland—Plaza
November 10—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie
November 13—Glasgow, Scotland—QMU
November 15—Dublin, Ireland—Button Factory
November 17—Bristol, U.K.—SWX
November 19—London, U.K.—O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
November 22—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy
November 24—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute
November 26—Leeds, U.K.—Project House
November 27—Cardiff, U.K.—Tramshed
December 6—Toronto, ON—History
photo credit: Weird Candy
