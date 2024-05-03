Video: Wild Rivers Share New Song 'Anyways, I Love You'; Watch the Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







“Anyways, I Love You,” the new song from platinum-selling trio Wild Rivers, has just been released.

Reflecting on the track, the group—Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover and Andrew Oliver—shares, “‘Anyways, I Love You’ is a song about loving someone through thick and thin. It’s saying that no matter what you do that annoys the hell out of me, you are still mine for the long haul. I think that often someone’s ‘worst’ traits are usually what makes them so special too, and seeing the whole of someone is true love. This song is meant to be a love song, but a realistic one. We aren’t perfect but I love you anyways. I think of this song as kind of an alternate universe version of our song ‘Thinking ‘Bout Love,’ where the couple stayed together and made it last through all the hardships.”

Produced by Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, Adrienne Lenker) and recorded in Joshua Tree, CA, “Anyways, I Love You” finds Wild Rivers’ introspective lyricism imbued with a new level of confidence and an energized creative perspective. The track follows two additional recent singles, “Cave” and Everywhere I Go,” with more new music to come soon.

Known for their engaging live performances, Wild Rivers will embark on extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at New York’s Irving Plaza, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, Austin’s Scoot Inn, Chicago’s Vic Theater, Denver’s Ogden Theater, Seattle’s The Showbox and San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the fall dates are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.wildriversmusic.com/tour

Formed during their time at Queen’s University in Ontario, Wild Rivers has released two full-length albums to date including 2022’s Sidelines, which landed at #9 on the U.S. Spotify Debut Album Chart. Released to critical acclaim, Under The Radar praised, “expertly straddles the lines between folk and indie, offering an empathetic and enveloping comfort and a piece of poignant pop beauty,” while American Songwriter declared, “Soul-stirring…rich male/female harmonies bring the emotional lyrics to life.” Since the release of Sidelines, Wild Rivers has been nominated for Breakthrough Group of The Year at the 2023 JUNO Awards, seen their breakout single, “Thinking ‘Bout Love,” certified Gold in Australia and Platinum in Canada and garnered over 450 million global streams and 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The group has also spent much of their career touring across the world including countless headline shows as well as dates supporting artist such as The Chicks and Noah Kahan. WILD RIVERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale today August 2—Montreal, QC—Osheaga Festival August 18—Elora, Canada—Riverfest Elora September 3—Philadelphia, PA—TLA September 4—New York, NY—Irving Plaza September 7—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club September 9—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theater September 10—Charlotte, NC—The Underground September 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium September 15—Dallas, TX—The Studio at The Factory September 16—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn September 17 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater September 19—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse September 21—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond September 22—Chicago, IL—Vic Theater September 23—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue September 25—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Hall Ballroom September 26—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall September 28—Kansas City, MO—The Truman September 30—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex October 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall October 6—Seattle, WA—The Showbox October 7—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum October 9—San Francisco, CA—Regency Ballroom October 11—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theater October 12—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North November 2—Groningen, Netherlands—Take Root November 4—Berlin, Germany—Hole44 November 6—Cologne, Germany—Die Kantine November 8—Zurich, Switzerland—Plaza November 10—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie November 13—Glasgow, Scotland—QMU November 15—Dublin, Ireland—Button Factory November 17—Bristol, U.K.—SWX November 19—London, U.K.—O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire November 22—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy November 24—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute November 26—Leeds, U.K.—Project House November 27—Cardiff, U.K.—Tramshed December 6—Toronto, ON—History

photo credit: Weird Candy

Play Broadway Games