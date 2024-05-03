Video: Wild Rivers Share New Song 'Anyways, I Love You'; Watch the Music Video

Wild Rivers will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall.

By: May. 03, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




“Anyways, I Love You,” the new song from platinum-selling trio Wild Rivers, has just been released.  

Reflecting on the track, the group—Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover and Andrew Oliver—shares, “‘Anyways, I Love You’ is a song about loving someone through thick and thin. It’s saying that no matter what you do that annoys the hell out of me, you are still mine for the long haul. I think that often someone’s ‘worst’ traits are usually what makes them so special too, and seeing the whole of someone is true love. This song is meant to be a love song, but a realistic one. We aren’t perfect but I love you anyways. I think of this song as kind of an alternate universe version of our song ‘Thinking ‘Bout Love,’ where the couple stayed together and made it last through all the hardships.” 

Produced by Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, Adrienne Lenker) and recorded in Joshua Tree, CA, “Anyways, I Love You” finds Wild Rivers’ introspective lyricism imbued with a new level of confidence and an energized creative perspective. The track follows two additional recent singles, “Cave” and Everywhere I Go,” with more new music to come soon. 

Known for their engaging live performances, Wild Rivers will embark on extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at New York’s Irving Plaza, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, Austin’s Scoot Inn, Chicago’s Vic Theater, Denver’s Ogden Theater, Seattle’s The Showbox and San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the fall dates are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.wildriversmusic.com/tour

Formed during their time at Queen’s University in Ontario, Wild Rivers has released two full-length albums to date including 2022’s Sidelines, which landed at #9 on the U.S. Spotify Debut Album Chart. Released to critical acclaim, Under The Radar praised, “expertly straddles the lines between folk and indie, offering an empathetic and enveloping comfort and a piece of poignant pop beauty,” while American Songwriter declared, “Soul-stirring…rich male/female harmonies bring the emotional lyrics to life.” Since the release of Sidelines, Wild Rivers has been nominated for Breakthrough Group of The Year at the 2023 JUNO Awards, seen their breakout single, “Thinking ‘Bout Love,” certified Gold in Australia and Platinum in Canada and garnered over 450 million global streams and 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The group has also spent much of their career touring across the world including countless headline shows as well as dates supporting artist such as The Chicks and Noah Kahan.

WILD RIVERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
BOLD on-sale today

August 2—Montreal, QC—Osheaga Festival

August 18—Elora, Canada—Riverfest Elora

September 3—Philadelphia, PA—TLA

September 4—New York, NY—Irving Plaza

September 7—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club

September 9—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theater

September 10—Charlotte, NC—The Underground

September 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

September 15—Dallas, TX—The Studio at The Factory

September 16—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

September 17 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

September 19—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

September 21—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 22—Chicago, IL—Vic Theater

September 23—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

September 25—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Hall Ballroom

September 26—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

September 28—Kansas City, MO—The Truman

September 30—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater

October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex

October 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

October 6—Seattle, WA—The Showbox

October 7—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum

October 9—San Francisco, CA—Regency Ballroom

October 11—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theater

October 12—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North

November 2—Groningen, Netherlands—Take Root

November 4—Berlin, Germany—Hole44

November 6—Cologne, Germany—Die Kantine

November 8—Zurich, Switzerland—Plaza

November 10—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie

November 13—Glasgow, Scotland—QMU

November 15—Dublin, Ireland—Button Factory

November 17—Bristol, U.K.—SWX

November 19—London, U.K.—O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 22—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy

November 24—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute

November 26—Leeds, U.K.—Project House

November 27—Cardiff, U.K.—Tramshed

December 6—Toronto, ON—History

photo credit: Weird Candy


Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos