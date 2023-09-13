Video: Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the legendary hip hop mogul and pioneer, appeared at the VMAs last night to perform some of his greatest hits, including "I'll Be Missing You," "Bad Boys For Life," "I Need A Girl" and more.

Diddy also received the Global Icon Award for his unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivaled global success in music and beyond.

Combs, whose worldwide impact has lasted for more than three decades including two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 and five #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 (CW TO FIX), will also make a highly-anticipated return to the iconic MTV stage. This marked his first performance at the “VMAs” since 2005.

In addition to receiving the Global Icon Award, Diddy was also nominated for 4 other awards this year for his work on “Creepin” (Remix) and “Gotta Move On.” His nominations include 2 for "Best Collaboration," as well as "Best Rap" and "Best R&B."

The Global Icon Award, originally from MTV's Europe Music Awards (EMAs), celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond. Diddy also hosted MTV Europe Music Award 2002 at the Palazzo Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain.

Watch the performance here:



