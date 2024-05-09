Video: Tommy Emmanuel Releases Newly Shot Live Performance Video for 'Bella Soave'

Grammy® Award winner TOMMY EMMANUEL—acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer, and global touring artist—has released a newly shot live performance video for “Bella Soave,” a track from his upcoming album ENDLESS ROAD: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION out May 17. Regarded as a landmark album within TOMMY’s body of work, Endless Road has now been newly remastered for digital outlets and will also be available for the first time ever on vinyl. The beautiful and evocative “Bella Soave” is among the album’s highlights. TOMMY recalls that he wrote the song in the back of car while traveling from Soave (near Verona), where he had just spent a few days at a guitar festival, down to Rome. “The song was written after my first visit in Soave, Italy in 1999. It was the first festival I ever played,” recalls TOMMY. “I was so happy and overjoyed from the experience of the festival that I started writing when I got into the backseat of the car. We were driving from Soave down to Rome for a show and workshop, and I wrote this song on the way there. I got it finished and played it that night at the show. I tried to give it a sort of Spanish feel in the bridge because I had met a lot of Spaniards that weekend at the festival,” he adds. “’Bella Soave’ means ‘beautiful Soave.’ It’s a beautiful place and has been a big part of my musical life.” ENDLESS ROAD: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION will include three never-before released live bonus tracks: “Mona Lisa (Live),” “Mr. Guitar (Live),” and “Morning Aire (Live),” the latter of which was unveiled on May 2. Watch the video HERE. TOMMY views Endless Road as a “wonderful album in my life and in my career. It has a lot of songs that I get asked to play, like ‘The Endless Road,’ ‘Angelina,’ ‘(The Man With The) Green Thumb,’ and ‘Mona Lisa.’” He adds that these songs “are dear to my heart and dear to my fans and friends out there.” Watch the album announcement trailer HERE. ENDLESS ROAD: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION also includes his covers of “Windy & Warm” and “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” In addition, the remastered album will feature a live version of “Mr. Guitar.” (The studio version of the song, by TOMMY and Michael Cleveland, was released this past March as first single from the new multi-artist album WE STILL CAN’T SAY GOODBYE – A Musicians’ Tribute to Chet Atkins.) TOMMY recently wrote “Mr. Guitar” in honor of his idol and music icon Chet Atkins, who called TOMMY “one of the best guitar players I’ve ever seen.” In fact, TOMMY is one of five people ever named a CPG (Certified Guitar Player) by Chet Atkins, the innovator, songwriter, producer, record company executive, and visionary. Nashville and the music industry are preparing to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday on June 20. Meanwhile, TOMMY was honored this past February when he and guitar trio The String Revolution won the Grammy® Award in the “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella” category for their unique reimagining of Johnny Cash’s classic “Folsom Prison Blues.” Sharing the Grammy Award with them was The Man in Black’s son John Carter Cash, who produced the single. Watch the video for “Folsom Prison Blues” HERE. TOMMY is also coming off a dynamic 2023. He released his acclaimed collaborations album ACCOMPLICE TWO to great acclaim and earned the “Lifetime Achievement” Award from The National GUITAR Museum. 2024 North American Tour dates