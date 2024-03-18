Video: Sleater-Kinney Perform 'Untidy Creature' On THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past Friday, Sleater-Kinney stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon amid a three-night sold out run in New York City. They performed a blistering rendition of their song "Untidy Creature" off their newest album Little Rope.

The band is currently on tour in support of Little Rope. They play a sold out date tonight at Philadelphia's Theatre of Living Arts. The North American tour continues through April 5th where they end in front of a sold-out hometown show at Portland's Crystal Ballroom. See all tour dates below.

Little Rope, Sleater-Kinney's eleventh studio album and first for Loma Vista, is one of the finest, most delicately layered records in the band's 30-year career. The album has received praise from The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork, Associated Press, Vulture, Paste Magazine, them, Consequence, Esquire, People Magazine, and American Songwriter, amongst many more.

The band also recently released Frayed Rope Sessions, a new audio and visual EP featuring powerful, hair-raising reimagined versions of three songs from Little Rope. The EP, recorded at Flora Recording in Portland, OR where they recorded Little Rope, was produced by John Goodmanson, who the band has been working with since the 90's.

Its release coincides with International Women's Day and proceeds from Bandcamp sales will benefit Noise For Now, a national initiative that enables artists to financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access.

Alongside the EP the band also shared the video series “Little Rope Unraveled", where Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein discuss the inception and backstory of album stand-outs “Say It Like You Mean It,” “Hunt You Down” and “Untidy Creature.”

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

03/18/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*

03/20/2024 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22/2024 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23/2024 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25/2024 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26/2024 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *SOLD OUT*

03/30/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

04/02/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT*

04/03/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT*

04/04/2024 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05/2024 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

05/15/2024 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

05/17/2024 - Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

05/19/2024 - Melbourne, AU @ Forum

05/21/2024 - Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

05/23/2024 - Fremantle, AU @ Metropolis

08/07/2024 - Portland, OR @ The Square*

08/10/2024 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen

08/11/2024 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

08/12/2024 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena

08/13/2024 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strande

08/17/2024 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

08/18/2024 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

08/20/2024 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk

08/21/2024 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

08/23/2024 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

08/24/2024 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Sienne

08/25/2024 - London, UK @ All Points East

08/27/2024 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

08/28/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *SOLD OUT*

08/29/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *SOLD OUT*

﻿08/30/2024 - Wiltshire, UK@ End Of The Road Festival

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC