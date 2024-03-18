Video: Sleater-Kinney Perform 'Untidy Creature' On THE TONIGHT SHOW

They performed a blistering rendition of their song "Untidy Creature" off their newest album Little Rope.
This past Friday, Sleater-Kinney stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon amid a three-night sold out run in New York City. They performed a blistering rendition of their song "Untidy Creature" off their newest album Little Rope.
The band is currently on tour in support of Little Rope. They play a sold out date tonight at Philadelphia's Theatre of Living Arts. The North American tour continues through April 5th where they end in front of a sold-out hometown show at Portland's Crystal Ballroom. See all tour dates below.
Little Rope, Sleater-Kinney's eleventh studio album and first for Loma Vista, is one of the finest, most delicately layered records in the band's 30-year career. The album has received praise from The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork, Associated Press, Vulture, Paste Magazine, them, Consequence, Esquire, People Magazine, and American Songwriter, amongst many more.
The band also recently released Frayed Rope Sessions, a new audio and visual EP featuring powerful, hair-raising reimagined versions of three songs from Little Rope. The EP, recorded at Flora Recording in Portland, OR where they recorded Little Rope, was produced by John Goodmanson, who the band has been working with since the 90's.
Its release coincides with International Women's Day and proceeds from Bandcamp sales will benefit Noise For Now, a national initiative that enables artists to financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access.
Alongside the EP the band also shared the video series “Little Rope Unraveled", where Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein discuss the inception and backstory of album stand-outs “Say It Like You Mean It,” “Hunt You Down” and “Untidy Creature.”
03/18/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*
03/20/2024 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
03/21/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/22/2024 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/23/2024 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/25/2024 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/26/2024 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
03/28/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/29/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *SOLD OUT*
03/30/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
04/02/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT*
04/03/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *SOLD OUT*
04/04/2024 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
04/05/2024 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *SOLD OUT*
05/15/2024 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
05/17/2024 - Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
05/19/2024 - Melbourne, AU @ Forum
05/21/2024 - Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
05/23/2024 - Fremantle, AU @ Metropolis
08/07/2024 - Portland, OR @ The Square*
08/10/2024 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen
08/11/2024 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
08/12/2024 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena
08/13/2024 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strande
08/17/2024 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
08/18/2024 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
08/20/2024 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk
08/21/2024 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
08/23/2024 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
08/24/2024 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Sienne
08/25/2024 - London, UK @ All Points East
08/27/2024 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
08/28/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *SOLD OUT*
08/29/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *SOLD OUT*
08/30/2024 - Wiltshire, UK@ End Of The Road Festival
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
