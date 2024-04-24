Video: Sebastian Bach Releases Music Video For New Single “(Hold On) To The Dream”

Singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor Sebastian Bach has released a video for “(Hold On) To The Dream,” the latest single from his forthcoming album Child Within the Man.
“If someone asked me to play the heaviest song I have ever recorded, in my 35 year career, I would play them '(Hold On) To The Dream,’” Sebastian says. “This song is an homage to two of my favorite things: classic METAL of the '70s and also YACHT ROCK as well! Hence the new term YACHT METAL! I have never heard a song quite like ‘(Hold On)To The Dream’ where the crushing verse combined with the luxurious chest-hair harmonies of the chorus. I have tried to incorporate every tone of my voice into this song. For those of you keeping score, I can tell you that my voice hits some of the highest notes of my career in ‘(Hold On) To The Dream!’ HOLD ON TO YOUR SEATS!!! CAUTION: this is a MONSTER JAM!”
Child Within the Man was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within the Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi—who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach—and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album will be available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. Pre-save the album HERE. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH’s father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.
CHILD WITHIN THE MAN track listing is as follows:
Everybody Bleeds
Freedom (featuring John 5)
(Hold On) To The Dream
What Do I Got to Lose?
Hard Darkness
Future of Youth (featuring Orianthi)
Vendetta
F.U. (featuring Steve Stevens)
Crucify Me
About To Break
To Live Again
Later this week, BACH will kick off the “What Do I Got To Lose?” Tour, a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances that kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico. The stateside tour (which coincides with the album’s release) gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Click HERE for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.
SEBASTIAN BACH’S 2024 tour dates are as follows:
Fri/Apr-26
Summer Breeze 2024
São Paulo, Brazil
Sat/Apr-27
Tork n Roll
Curitiba, Brazil
Sun/Apr-28
Vivo Rio (with Mr Big)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Tue/Apr-30
Teatro del Museo
Montevideo, Uruguay
Wed/May-1
Estadio Obras (with Mr Big)
Buenos Aires , Argentina
Fri/May-3
Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big)
Santiago, Chile
Sun/May-5
Lunario
Mexico City, Mexico
Fri/May-10
Jefferson, LA
Southport Music Hall
Sat/May-11
Destin, FL
Club LA
Sun/May-12
Daytona Beach, FL
Welcome To Rockville
Tue/May-14
Jacksonville, NC
Hooligans
Thu/May-16
Patchogue, NY
Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts
Fri/May-17
Warren OH
Packard Music Hall
Sat/May-18
Bensalem, PA
Parx Casino
Sun/May-19
Baltimore, MD
Rams Head Live
Tue/May-21
New Haven, CT
Toad's Place
Wed/May-22
Albany, NY
Empire Live
Fri/May-24
Montreal, QC
Theatre Beanfield
Tue/May-28
Warrendale, PA
Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Wed/May-29
Grand Rapids, MI
Elevation
Fri/May-31
Indianapolis, IN
Hendricks Live!
Sat/Jun-01
Morgantown, WV
Ruby Amphitheatre
Sun/Jun-02
Columbus, OH
King Of Clubs
Tue/Jun-04
Detroit, MI
St Andrews Hall
Wed/Jun-05
Madison, WI
Majestic Theatre
Fri/Jun-07
Joliet, IL
The Forge
Sat/Jun-08
St. Charles, IL
Arcada Theatre
Sun/Jun-09
Moline, IL
The Rust Belt
Tue/Jun-11
Des Moines, IA
Wooly's
Wed/Jun-12
Lincoln, NE
Bourbon Theatre
Fri/Jun-14
Colorado Springs, CO
Sunshine Studios
Sat/Jun-15
Denver, CO
Summit
Sun/Jun-16
Albuquerque, NM
Sunshine Theater
Tue/Jun-18
Oklahoma City, OK
Diamond Ballroom
Wed/Jun-19
Little Rock, AR
The Hall
Fri/Jun-21
Dallas, TX
The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall
Sat/Jun-22
Houston, TX
Scout Bar
Sun/Jun-23
San Antonio, TX
The Rock Box
Tue/Jun-25
Tucson, AZ
Rialto
Thu/Jun-27
Ventura, CA
Ventura Theater
Fri/Jun-28
Santa Ana, CA
The Observatory
Sat/Jun-29
San Diego, CA
House of Blues
About Sebastian Bach:
With an inimitable presence as loud as his instantly identifiable voice, Sebastian Bach has left a San Andreas Fault-size imprint on music, theater, film, television, and culture. Moreover, his influence only continues to magnify. He has penned and voiced some of the most iconic anthems in rock history, crafting a catalog highlighted by generational hits such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “Slave To The Grind,” “Wasted Time,” and “Monkey Business,” to name a few. He has made history as “the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” with a now legendary turn in Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical in addition to leading roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from “Trailer Park Boys” and “Robot Chicken” to “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Masked Singer,” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Speaking to his versatility, he’s the rare force of nature who can duet with Axl Rose and reprise a seven-season recurring role on “Gilmore Girls.”
Album artwork: David Bierk
Videos
