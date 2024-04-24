Video: Sebastian Bach Releases Music Video For New Single “(Hold On) To The Dream”

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor Sebastian Bach has released a video for “(Hold On) To The Dream,” the latest single from his forthcoming album Child Within the Man.

“If someone asked me to play the heaviest song I have ever recorded, in my 35 year career, I would play them '(Hold On) To The Dream,’” Sebastian says. “This song is an homage to two of my favorite things: classic METAL of the '70s and also YACHT ROCK as well! Hence the new term YACHT METAL! I have never heard a song quite like ‘(Hold On)To The Dream’ where the crushing verse combined with the luxurious chest-hair harmonies of the chorus. I have tried to incorporate every tone of my voice into this song. For those of you keeping score, I can tell you that my voice hits some of the highest notes of my career in ‘(Hold On) To The Dream!’ HOLD ON TO YOUR SEATS!!! CAUTION: this is a MONSTER JAM!”

Child Within the Man was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within the Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi—who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach—and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album will be available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. Pre-save the album HERE. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH’s father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

CHILD WITHIN THE MAN track listing is as follows: Everybody Bleeds Freedom (featuring John 5) (Hold On) To The Dream What Do I Got to Lose? Hard Darkness Future of Youth (featuring Orianthi) Vendetta F.U. (featuring Steve Stevens) Crucify Me About To Break To Live Again Later this week, BACH will kick off the “What Do I Got To Lose?” Tour, a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances that kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico. The stateside tour (which coincides with the album’s release) gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Click HERE for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets. SEBASTIAN BACH’S 2024 tour dates are as follows:

Fri/Apr-26 Summer Breeze 2024 São Paulo, Brazil Sat/Apr-27 Tork n Roll Curitiba, Brazil Sun/Apr-28 Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Tue/Apr-30 Teatro del Museo Montevideo, Uruguay Wed/May-1 Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) Buenos Aires , Argentina Fri/May-3 Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) Santiago, Chile Sun/May-5 Lunario Mexico City, Mexico Fri/May-10 Jefferson, LA Southport Music Hall Sat/May-11 Destin, FL Club LA Sun/May-12 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome To Rockville Tue/May-14 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Thu/May-16 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts Fri/May-17 Warren OH Packard Music Hall Sat/May-18 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino Sun/May-19 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live Tue/May-21 New Haven, CT Toad's Place Wed/May-22 Albany, NY Empire Live Fri/May-24 Montreal, QC Theatre Beanfield Tue/May-28 Warrendale, PA Jergel’s Rhythm Grille Wed/May-29 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation Fri/May-31 Indianapolis, IN Hendricks Live!

Sat/Jun-01 Morgantown, WV Ruby Amphitheatre Sun/Jun-02 Columbus, OH King Of Clubs Tue/Jun-04 Detroit, MI St Andrews Hall Wed/Jun-05 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre Fri/Jun-07 Joliet, IL The Forge Sat/Jun-08 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre Sun/Jun-09 Moline, IL The Rust Belt Tue/Jun-11 Des Moines, IA Wooly's Wed/Jun-12 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre Fri/Jun-14 Colorado Springs, CO Sunshine Studios Sat/Jun-15 Denver, CO Summit Sun/Jun-16 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater Tue/Jun-18 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom Wed/Jun-19 Little Rock, AR The Hall Fri/Jun-21 Dallas, TX The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall Sat/Jun-22 Houston, TX Scout Bar Sun/Jun-23 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box Tue/Jun-25 Tucson, AZ Rialto Thu/Jun-27 Ventura, CA Ventura Theater Fri/Jun-28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory Sat/Jun-29 San Diego, CA House of Blues

About Sebastian Bach: With an inimitable presence as loud as his instantly identifiable voice, Sebastian Bach has left a San Andreas Fault-size imprint on music, theater, film, television, and culture. Moreover, his influence only continues to magnify. He has penned and voiced some of the most iconic anthems in rock history, crafting a catalog highlighted by generational hits such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “Slave To The Grind,” “Wasted Time,” and “Monkey Business,” to name a few. He has made history as “the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” with a now legendary turn in Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical in addition to leading roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from “Trailer Park Boys” and “Robot Chicken” to “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Masked Singer,” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Speaking to his versatility, he’s the rare force of nature who can duet with Axl Rose and reprise a seven-season recurring role on “Gilmore Girls.”

Album artwork: David Bierk