Video: Sebastian Bach Releases Music Video For New Single “(Hold On) To The Dream”

His 'What Have I Got to Lose' tour kicks off April 26 in São Paulo, Brazil.

By: Apr. 24, 2024
Singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor Sebastian Bach has released a video for “(Hold On) To The Dream,” the latest single from his forthcoming album Child Within the Man. 

“If someone asked me to play the heaviest song I have ever recorded, in my 35 year career, I would play them '(Hold On) To The Dream,’” Sebastian says. “This song is an homage to two of my favorite things: classic METAL of the '70s and also YACHT ROCK as well! Hence the new term YACHT METAL! I have never heard a song quite like ‘(Hold On)To The Dream’ where the crushing verse combined with the luxurious chest-hair harmonies of the chorus. I have tried to incorporate every tone of my voice into this song. For those of you keeping score, I can tell you that my voice hits some of the highest notes of my career in ‘(Hold On) To The Dream!’ HOLD ON TO YOUR SEATS!!! CAUTION: this is a MONSTER JAM!”

Child Within the Man was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within the Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi—who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach—and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album will be available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. Pre-save the album HERE. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH’s father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

CHILD WITHIN THE MAN track listing is as follows:

Everybody Bleeds

Freedom (featuring John 5)

(Hold On) To The Dream

What Do I Got to Lose?

Hard Darkness

Future of Youth (featuring Orianthi)

Vendetta

F.U. (featuring Steve Stevens)

Crucify Me

About To Break

To Live Again

Later this week, BACH will kick off the “What Do I Got To Lose?” Tour, a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances that kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico. The stateside tour (which coincides with the album’s release) gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Click HERE for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.

SEBASTIAN BACH’S 2024 tour dates are as follows:

Fri/Apr-26

Summer Breeze 2024

São Paulo, Brazil

Sat/Apr-27

Tork n Roll

Curitiba, Brazil

Sun/Apr-28

Vivo Rio (with Mr Big)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Tue/Apr-30

Teatro del Museo

Montevideo, Uruguay

Wed/May-1

Estadio Obras (with Mr Big)

Buenos Aires , Argentina

Fri/May-3

Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big)

Santiago, Chile

Sun/May-5

Lunario

Mexico City, Mexico

Fri/May-10

Jefferson, LA

Southport Music Hall

Sat/May-11

Destin, FL

Club LA

Sun/May-12

Daytona Beach, FL

Welcome To Rockville

Tue/May-14

Jacksonville, NC

Hooligans

Thu/May-16

Patchogue, NY

Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts

Fri/May-17

Warren OH

Packard Music Hall

Sat/May-18

Bensalem, PA

Parx Casino

Sun/May-19

Baltimore, MD

Rams Head Live

Tue/May-21

New Haven, CT

Toad's Place

Wed/May-22

Albany, NY

Empire Live

Fri/May-24

Montreal, QC

Theatre Beanfield

Tue/May-28

Warrendale, PA

Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Wed/May-29

Grand Rapids, MI

Elevation

Fri/May-31

Indianapolis, IN

Hendricks Live!

Sat/Jun-01

Morgantown, WV

Ruby Amphitheatre

Sun/Jun-02

Columbus, OH

King Of Clubs

Tue/Jun-04

Detroit, MI

St Andrews Hall

Wed/Jun-05

Madison, WI

Majestic Theatre

Fri/Jun-07

Joliet, IL

The Forge

Sat/Jun-08

St. Charles, IL

Arcada Theatre

Sun/Jun-09

Moline, IL

The Rust Belt

Tue/Jun-11

Des Moines, IA

Wooly's

Wed/Jun-12

Lincoln, NE

Bourbon Theatre

Fri/Jun-14

Colorado Springs, CO

Sunshine Studios

Sat/Jun-15

Denver, CO

Summit

Sun/Jun-16

Albuquerque, NM

Sunshine Theater

Tue/Jun-18

Oklahoma City, OK

Diamond Ballroom

Wed/Jun-19

Little Rock, AR

The Hall

Fri/Jun-21

Dallas, TX

The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

Sat/Jun-22

Houston, TX

Scout Bar

Sun/Jun-23

San Antonio, TX

The Rock Box

Tue/Jun-25

Tucson, AZ

Rialto

Thu/Jun-27

Ventura, CA

Ventura Theater

Fri/Jun-28

Santa Ana, CA

The Observatory

Sat/Jun-29

San Diego, CA

House of Blues

About Sebastian Bach:

With an inimitable presence as loud as his instantly identifiable voice, Sebastian Bach has left a San Andreas Fault-size imprint on music, theater, film, television, and culture. Moreover, his influence only continues to magnify. He has penned and voiced some of the most iconic anthems in rock history, crafting a catalog highlighted by generational hits such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “Slave To The Grind,” “Wasted Time,” and “Monkey Business,” to name a few. He has made history as “the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” with a now legendary turn in Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical in addition to leading roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from “Trailer Park Boys” and “Robot Chicken” to “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Masked Singer,” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Speaking to his versatility, he’s the rare force of nature who can duet with Axl Rose and reprise a seven-season recurring role on “Gilmore Girls.”

Album artwork: David Bierk



Videos