Video: SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS Trailer

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN have released the trailer for their concert film SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS.

With SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS, the K-pop stage-breakers are set to captivate fans once again with a limited theatrical engagement as their historic first Seoul World Cup Stadium concert comes to big screens worldwide. This cinematic experience captures the energy and spectacle of SEVENTEEN's [SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN TO SEOUL] encore tour.

SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS begins with a powerful daylight performance that seamlessly transitions into a vibrant showcase of SEVENTEEN's diverse musicality. The film culminates under a night sky illuminated by a sea of CARAT lightsticks, a testament to the group's nine-year legacy and the unwavering devotion of their global fanbase.

Filmed with cinematic cameras from multiple angles, the film transports audiences directly into the heart of the concert, allowing them to experience every thrilling moment. Attendees will witness full thirteen-member performances to the premiere of “MAESTRO” and unique unit performances of “Spell,” “LALALI,” and “Cheers to youth.”

SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS will have a limited theatrical engagement beginning Wednesday, August 21. Tickets are on sale now.

