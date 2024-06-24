Video: Role Model Shares Music Video for 'Look at That Woman'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the official video for his new single, “Look At That Woman,” Role Model honors many of the women who have inspired him, from his artist peers to friends and superfans. Directed by frequent collaborator Dylan Knight (Niall Horan, Big Sean), the fun video finds Role Model operating a photo booth while the women playfully pose inside the booth.

Look for cameos from actresses Ariana Greenblatt and Ava Phillippe, artists Lizzy McAlpine, BENEE, girl in red, NIKI, Lennon Stella, Wallice, Dora Jar, Umi, Jensen McRae and Maria Isabel, and influencers Kenzie Ziegler, Tana Mongeau, Tara Yummy, Veronikaiscool and Shannon Beveridge among others.

Breezy yet tinged with melancholy, the 1970s-influenced track is from Role Model’s sophomore album, Kansas Anymore, which will be released on July 19 via Interscope Records. While his 2022 debut album, Rx, was about being in love, Kansas Anymore is inspired by homesickness, heartbreak, and the process of redefining oneself amidst those feelings. The album is available for pre-order HERE along with signed CDs and vinyl and new Kansas Anymore merchandise.

Role Model will be playing his new songs live for the first time this fall when he joins acclaimed singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams as special guest on her sold-out The Secret of Us tour, which will kick off on September 5.﻿

Now 27, Role Model initially gained traction a string of independent singles in 2017, receiving co-signs from Benny Blanco and the late legend Mac Miller. He unassumingly caught fire with projects such as the oh, how perfect and our little angel EPs. In 2021, “forever&more” racked up 60 million Spotify streams as OnesToWatch christened it “one of our favorite songs of the summer.” DIY pegged him among its “Class of 2022,” and he embarked on a massive world tour with stops at Coachella, Hangout Music Festival, Bonnaroo and more. After attaining hundreds of millions of streams and selling out headline shows, Role Model released his full-length debut album, Rx, in 2022, which earned acclaim from HYPEBEAST, Interview, FLAUNT, People, CLASH Magazine and more.

Photo Credit: Orlandito Gil

