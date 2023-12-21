Video: Ricky Hil Debuts 'Amerikan' Visual From Latest Project 'Heavenly'

Music artist Ricky Hil has just dropped his visual for "Amerikan", the third single off of his new project “Heavenly”. This song has quickly become a fan favorite, gaining traction on music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

In the video, directed by Hunter Lyon, Ricky Hil keeps it simple yet intriguing, as he's riding around the city and posting up with his custom Chevy Impala. The hard hitting 808's in the beat created by his team of producers- YalaBear, Jack LoMastro, Wallis Lane, Di$, and Steiner, compliment the visual setting, as the interplay of darkness and neon accents enhance the feeling Ricky gives you with his wordplay.

“Amerikan” is the third visual Ricky Hil released this year, coming after the release of the “Balcony” visual earlier this Fall and “Pimp C”. Ricky Hil has been closing out the year strong with a successful track record, after wrapping a 6-city tour for his last project “Limosa Nostra Act 5” entitled the “Act 5 Tour”. Now, with his latest project “Heavenly”, Ricky Hil is carving out a lane for himself with his raw and honest approach to storytelling that solidifies his position as a dynamic and creative artist.

Watch the new music video here:

About Ricky Hil:

Ricky Hil is an acclaimed artist known for his distinctive blend of melodic vocals, daring lyrics, and captivating visuals. With a successful track record, including the recent "Limosa Nostra" album and tour, Ricky Hil continues to push creative boundaries and redefine the music landscape.

About "Heavenly":

"Heavenly" is Ricky Hil's latest album, showcasing his evolution as an artist. Fusing dark and artsy visuals with melodic and soothing tones, the album stands as a testament to Ricky Hil's commitment to pushing the boundaries of musical expression.



