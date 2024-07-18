Video: Only Twin Shares Video for 'Give You Up' Feat. Julianne Hough

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Only Twin, the solo project of Seattled-bred, Los Angeles-based Thomas Dutton (formerly of the indie-emo band Forgive Durden on Fueled by Ramen and synth-pop group Caridknox on Warner) will release his exciting sophomore album, It Feels Nice to Burn on Friday, July 19.

Now, he shares another glimpse of the album with the incredible and uniquely conceptual video for “Give You Up,” featuring the exceptional Julianne Hough.

Directed by Josh Martin & Ryan McNeeley (The Director Brothers), the video paints a mesmerizing love story between human and robot. Enhanced by Julianne Hough’s jaw-dropping choreography, she brings this tale to life, portraying a forbidden romance with a Xerox machine.

On the video, Dutton shares, “The inspiration for the video started from seeing those Uber Eats delivery robots trying to navigate a busy sidewalk and feeling bad for the little guys. My good friend Josh Martin (director) and I started talking about an idea of some kind of love story between human and robot/machine. We ended up with a dancing Xerox machine and the absolutely incredible Julianne Hough, who was kind enough, and game enough, to tackle this weird idea with absolute sincerity.”

It Feels Nice to Burn continues the exploration of love, rebirth, and new beginnings found on Dutton’s debut album, Rare Works (2021). On It Feels Nice to Burn, Dutton re-discovers the music that makes him feel most whole. Sonically finding the sweet spot between left-of-center indie pop and dreamy rock, the album marks his next chapter — one that sees him embrace fatherhood and a love of a lifetime. While the album sounds like domestic bliss, it seeks out the moments of tension that give even the most idyllic love stories stakes. The album’s title has a double meaning: on one hand, it’s a nod to “burning everything to the ground and starting over again;” on the other, it “feels nice to burn for someone new.”

Dutton has shared three of the album’s singles so far, including the recently released “Love of a Lifetime,” which Paste called “synth-pop at its finest, too, turning catchy melodies into idyllic, reachable, simple dreams,” “Pool Day” ft. Emilia Ali, and “Thirty Minutes."

Growing up in Seattle, every show Thomas Dutton went to gave him a sense of longing. When a band took the stage, it didn’t matter if they were playing to hundreds or dozens of people; they were up there, tearing their hearts out in front of the world. And Dutton knew that he wanted to be up there someday, too. As a teen, carpooling with his friends’ older siblings meant exposure to songs he had never heard before. Songs they didn’t play on the radio. Songs that opened his eyes and ears in transformative ways. “I’m always trying to capture that feeling I had when I was discovering music that changed my life,” Dutton says. On his sophomore album as Only Twin, It Feels Nice to Burn, Dutton bottles that sense of nostalgia. “I still feel like that wide-eyed 13-year-old at his first show in a lot of ways.”

In other ways, he’s not. Dutton’s a dad now; as he shares It Feels Nice to Burn with the world, his five-month-old is learning how to roll over. The experience of falling in love, getting married, and raising a kid has given new meaning to his music and to himself.

On the single “Give You Up,” Dutton describes the moment he and his wife “jumped in the deep end” of their burgeoning relationship. “I would dance on broken glass,” he sings over glossy, ‘80s-inspired synths reminiscent of a coming-of-age film. “If it meant I got another moment.” That full-throated declaration of love is a far cry from Only Twin’s debut album. On 2021’s Rare Works, Dutton worked through the dissolution of a relationship and the end of a music project that had defined his life for a decade. As one half of the duo Cardiknox, Dutton had been signed to Warner, and before that, he made his entry to the music industry with the Fueled By Ramen project Forgive Durden.

Now, Dutton is happily independent, and as a solo artist, he’s released some of the most dynamic, genre spanning music of his long career. “I was trying to find a place that lived between grimy but beautiful sounds paired with more poppy elements,” he says. Inspired by chameleons like the 1975 and Bon Iver, Only Twin emerged out of necessity. When Cardiknox dissolved, producing became Dutton’s full-time job, and he wanted to start a project that showcased himself as a left-of-center, indie-pop aesthete. But as Dutton used music to process his breakup, Only Twin took on a life of its own. “It started as a way to carve out a little space for myself,” he says. “But as I started reclaiming tracks I’d written for other people, the project gave me closure on a huge chapter in my life.”

It welcomed the start of a new chapter, too. In the midst of releasing Rare Works, Dutton met his wife, and their love affair is memorialized on It Feels Nice to Burn. On “Born Again,” Dutton describes the sense of renewal he felt when they started dating. “I'm really dying baby/ And I’m ready to be born again, it’s true/ Ready to be born with you,” he sings. But the religious imagery is undercut by Dutton’s refreshing comfort with the macabre: “I know god is counterfeit/ There ain't nothing after this.”

“Lyrics are so important to me,” Dutton says. He describes the ones on It Feels Nice to Burn as diaristic, their specificity giving listeners a chance to really know him. Take “Thirty Minutes,” wherein Dutton recounts a socially distant sushi date: “We’re eating yellowfin/ Debating when the world is gonna end/ She can hurt me now.” That early date evolves into a full-blown love affair, but that nagging anxiety – she can hurt me now – gives the otherwise ebullient synthpop song a memorable edge.

“Even when I’m writing for other people, I’m tapping into my own experiences,” Dutton says. Such was the case with “Pool Day,” which Dutton originally wrote for the song’s featured vocalist Emilia Ali. It wasn’t the right fit for Ali, but it worked perfectly with the narrative of It Feels Nice to Burn. “That song is about feeling like something is too good to be true, and you don’t want to ruin it, but then suddenly you’re ruining it because you’re thinking too much about not ruining it,” Dutton explains, laughing. Along with Ali, he invited others into the studio, including his brother and longtime collaborator Paul Dutton, who co-wrote much of the album. John Paul Roney (Boom Forest) also co-wrote, as well as Noah McGuire who also played piano on the record.

Like a slow dance at the end of that coming-of-age film, It Feels Nice to Burn closes with the clear-eyed “Love of a Lifetime.” Over a consoling guitar part and skittering drumbeat, Dutton’s lucid delivery commands attention. Like all of the songs on It Feels Nice to Burn, this is a private moment, one you’re welcomed into by a disarmingly earnest Dutton, whose lyrics pay homage to the everyday activities of an ordinary couple. It’s the love they share that’s extraordinary. “When she looks in my eyes/ I can hear the kids in the backyard,” he sings, a line he wrote before they had one of their own. Small revelations like these abound on It Feels Nice to Burn, some individual, others eternal. “Your love, it’s on and on – it’s all I'll ever need.”

Photo Credit: Samantha Dutton

