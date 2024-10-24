Video: Morgan Wallen Shares Live Version of 'Love Somebody' from Neyland Stadium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







After concluding two years on the road touring his third studio album with his record-setting One Night At A Time Tour, 15-time Billboard Music Awards winner Morgan Wallen has doubled down in the studio setting up his next era. Now, to commemorate Friday's (10/18) release of “Love Somebody” and his homecoming shows in Knoxville in September – which became the largest weekend on-record for the city with 156,161 fans in attendance – Wallen releases his “Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)” music video.

Directed by David Lehr and David Forehand and co-directed by Global Extreme, “Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)” was filmed Sept. 22 on the second of two nights at University of Tennessee's Neyland Stadium. Wallen became only the fourth artist ever to play the venue, which is the sixth largest college football stadium in the U.S., and surpassed the attendance record previously held by The Jackson 5 across three shows in 1984 (148,407).

“'Love Somebody' is a little bit of a new approach lyrically and sonically,” Wallen shared upon the song's release on Oct. 18. “I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences. I'm really excited about this song and pumped that it is out.”

“Love Somebody,” celebrated by HITS Daily Double as a “heartbreak hit-in-the-making,” was written by Wallen alongside John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv and Ryan Vojtesak, and was produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome (Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time). Craving something different against a neon-lit backdrop, the East Tennessean singer/songwriter offers a candid glimpse at the difficulties of finding someone “Who ain't hypnotized / By dollar signs and blindin' lights,” as he searches for authenticity.

Also in 2025, Wallen will host his inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY will headline the festival across three days and three nights, with additional guests including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Ella Langley, ERNEST, Morgan Wade, Moneybagg Yo and more. For full details and tickets, visit sandinmybootsfest.com as tickets go on sale this Friday (10/25).

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

When 15-time Billboard Music Awards-winner and current CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen released his third studio album One Thing At A Time in 2023, its instant success left The New York Times proclaiming Wallen as “one of the biggest stars in pop, period.” One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks, the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify. The album's 7x-Platinum single “Last Night” reeled in over 2.2 billion streams globally, becoming the most-streamed song of any genre in the U.S. across Apple Music and Spotify, and the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history (16 weeks total). Recent collaboration with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” debuted at country radio with 167 first week adds, becoming only the second single in chart history to debut with the support of all reporting stations. Since its release, “I Had Some Help” remained No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre charts for six weeks.

With 15 chart-toppers at country radio, Wallen's 87-show One Night At A Time World Tour, spanning two years, 10 countries/3 continents and 51 stadium plays, concluded at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 19. Performing to over 3.1 million fans, One Night At A Time was named a Billboard and Pollstar Country Tour of the Year in 2023, as well as People's Choice Country Concert Tour of 2024, surpassing attendance records in numerous stops; including Neyland Stadium and Ohio Stadium, where Wallen became the largest weekend ever for both venues. Wallen donates a portion from every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Photo Credit: David Lehr

Comments