Video: Morgan Saint Releases New Single & Music Video 'Hope You Find What You're Looking For'

Morgan Saint has released the new single "Hope You Find What You're Looking For," written, and produced by Morgan alongside her collaborator and wife Carley Ridersleeve.



Listen to "Hope You Find What You're Looking For" HERE.



Speaking about the new track, Morgan reveals, "Hope You Find What You're Looking For" is a very personal song to me. It's about watching someone you love go down a dark path and not having the power to deter them. It was written, produced, and all instruments were played by myself and my wife, Carley Ridersleeve, in our home studio. We started making this song in 2021 and it's had many iterations. Making music on my terms has given me the time and space to nurture each song and grow with it. It's cool to listen back to earlier versions and hear how much the song and I have matured from start to finish."



The song is paired with an official music video, directed, produced, and edited by Morgan and Carley, with styling by Morgan Saint. Watch the music video!

Born and raised in New York, the singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, director, and designer disregards any and all boundaries when it comes to making music. Simultaneously, her unabashed and unrestrained honesty instantly connects listeners with her refreshing and vulnerable post-punk synth-pop sound. After piling up tens of millions of streams and earning acclaim from critics all over the world, Morgan Saint invites listeners in with this new era and series of independent singles to come.



With the promise of a new body of work on the way, stay tuned for more news coming soon.

"Hope You Find What You're Looking For" is out everywhere now.

