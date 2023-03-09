Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Miley Cyrus Shares 'River' Visual Sneak Peek Ahead of 'Endless Summer Vacation' Album Release

The music video will drop at 12:00 am ET with the album.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Miley Cyrus will drop the music video for "River," the new single from her upcoming "Endless Summer Vacation" album on Friday, March 10, alongside the release of the album.

Cyrus has also shared a sneak peek at the song's new music video, which will drop at 12:00 am ET with the album. Pre-order/pre-save the new album here.

In the song, Cyrus sings, "I feel you everywhere / Your face is all in my hair / Covered up in your sweat / It turns me on that you care, baby."

2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she's ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she's found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.

Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally, both digitally and at physical retailers via Columbia Records, on March 10. Fans can preorder multiple configurations now, including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com. Fans can also presave the album on streaming services here.

Also this Friday, Cyrus will reunite with Disney and serve as executive producer on the music-focused performance Backyard Sessions special from Disney Branded Television, which will showcase new music from Endless Summer Vacation, including "Flowers," which has been No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks since its debut.

Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)." For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from "Endless Summer Vacation," including her hit single "Flowers," seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The global superstar's cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for "Flowers." With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The "Backyard Sessions" are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans.

Watch the sneak peek at the new music video here:



Hyperpop Duo CLUB EAT Announce Debut Album Start Photo
Hyperpop Duo CLUB EAT Announce Debut Album 'Start'
Burgeoning electro-pop duo and New York City nightlife mainstays CLUB EAT have announced their anticipated upcoming debut full-length album, ‘START.’ The NYC-based pair kicked off the year releasing the first single from the upcoming project, “Bubblegum.” Watch the new music video now!
Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason Launch New Label War Buddha Records Photo
Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason Launch New Label War Buddha Records
Nashville natives Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason (two-thirds of acclaimed Nashville trio The Cadillac Three) have entered into a joint venture partnership with Warner Records for their newly created, Nashville-based label War Buddha Records. 
Neo-Soul Rapper G. Finesse Taps Drummer Adam Deitch for Off Road Single Photo
Neo-Soul Rapper G. Finesse Taps Drummer Adam Deitch for 'Off Road' Single
Over the past several years, the rapper has taken his talents to Colorado by teaming up with Denver producer Jay.Greens and his new, community-oriented record label Perception Records. Perception Records has sought to spark energy into Denver music by building up the city’s recording industry, and through the label’s collaboration with G. Finesse.
POISON RUIN Release Resurrection II Single Photo
POISON RUIN Release 'Resurrection II' Single
Poison Ruin have released their latest single “Resurrection II” – a cathartic tale of the undead rising to take revenge upon those who have unknowingly wronged them. It’s full revenge fantasy with melodic rocking, equally split between surf motifs and new wave of British Heavy heavy metal riffing. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


MisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' CoverMisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' Cover
March 8, 2023

For International Women's Day, MisterWives share their incendiary live cover of No Doubt's 1995's battlecry, 'Just a Girl,' along with a video made from fan-submitted footage taken from their Summer tour, where the cover became a staple, as well as footage from Global Extreme.
VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'
March 8, 2023

She also recounts the excitement they felt when the song became a massive hit and solidified the group’s position in hip-hop. Meanwhile, Salt discusses how the song helped her to step away from her boyfriend and manager, Hurby [Luv Bug] and how “Shoop” empowered not only her but other women. Watch the video featurette now!
THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime NetworkTHE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network
March 8, 2023

The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating-tied) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (1.6 rating), NBC’s “TODAY Third Hour” (1.5 rating), “Dr. Phil” (1.2 rating), “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (1.1 rating), CBS’ “The Talk” (0.9 rating) and “NBC News Daily” (0.8 rating).
Derek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EPDerek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EP
March 8, 2023

The Heavy Box features five original tracks penned by Sanders and includes features from Mike Hanson of local Tallahassee band Goodbye Love and Jason Lancaster, former Mayday Parade co-frontman. “Dear Life” will be the first recording of Sanders and Lancaster together since Lancaster’s departure from Mayday Parade in 2007.
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'
March 8, 2023

The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.
share