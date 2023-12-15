Video: Maluma Releases Vevo CTRL Performances of 'Balance' & 'Los Polvos'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Maluma as the next artist in their ctrl series with performances of "Balance" and "Los Polvos." Maluma's ctrl performances will be followed by Vevo Studio Performances of "Hace Un Mes" and "Humedad."



Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Studio Performances provide a bespoke and intimate setting for artists to connect with their fans in new ways.



Maluma is one of the leading voices in Latin music and a bona fide global youth idol. Born Juan Luis Londoño in Medellin, Colombia, he formulated his artistic moniker Maluma from the first two letters of the names of his mother, father, and sister. Possessed of a sweet, grainy tenor voice and streetwise yet romantic delivery, the pop urbano was able to cross over from a reggaeton audience to the mainstream thanks to infectious early singles such as "Obsesión" and "Miss Independent."



Since joining Sony Music Latin in 2015, Maluma has released seven albums Pretty Boy DirtyBoy (2015), F.A.M.E. (2018), 11:11 (2019), Papi Juancho (2020), 7DJ (2021), The Love & Sex Tape and The Love & Sex Tape Deluxe (2022). Maluma is the youngest artist to simultaneously hold both the #1 and #2 spots on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart and only the sixth act to ever achieve the feat he has now repeated three times. To date, Maluma has had twenty-two #1 singles on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart. In 2023, Maluma has released, "La Fórmula" with Marc Anthony, "La Reina," "Diablo, Que Chimba" alongside Anuel AA and "Coco Loco."

