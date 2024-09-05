Video: Louis Dunford Releases Nostalgic Video for 'The Local'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







North London’s star, Louis Dunford, has unveiled a music video for his latest single, ‘The Local,’ directed by Nick Suchak. Known for his raw storytelling and evocative lyricism, Louis delivers a poignant tribute to the importance of community spaces in his signature style, with a pint in hand. The heartfelt video aptly captures the spirit of local pubs and what they mean to so many people, regardless of generation.

Of the new video, Louis shared, "It’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a shoot. All hail the battle cruisers and those who keep 'em going! Long live the local.”

Alongside the video release, Louis is excited to announce a competition for local bands to join him on his upcoming sold-out tour. As a champion of grassroots music, Louis is offering emerging talent the opportunity to support him during his headline shows across the UK across Northampton, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, and Norwich.

Speaking about the importance of supporting new talent, Louis says, "I started out playing in small venues, and I know how crucial those first breaks can be.” This announcement comes off the back of a hugely successful year for Louis. Following the release of his live EP, "Live From Hammersmith," recorded during his sold-out performance at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, and his debut appearance at Glastonbury festival, Louis has continued to solidify his place as one of the most compelling artists of his generation.

UK Tour Dates

4th October - Roadmender, Northampton (SOLD OUT)

5th October - Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

7th October - Rock City, Nottingham

8th October - SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

10th October - Academy, Dublin, Ireland (SOLD OUT)

12th October - Leeds Beckett Student Union, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

14th October - SWX, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

15th October - The Waterfront, Norwich (SOLD OUT)

Comments