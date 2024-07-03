Video: Kimbra Releases 'Stuff I Don't Need' Single Ahead of Collaborative Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Two-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Kimbra is gearing up to release her upcoming album, Idols & Vices (Vol. 1), out everywhere via Inertia/PIAS on September 24th, 2024.

Ahead of the album, she releases the first official single, “Stuff I Don’t Need,” featuring BANKS, and will be releasing a song a week leading up to the release of the album.

“Stuff I Don’t Need” is an eerie and sparse world of sparkling percussion and silky vocal production harkening back to early 90s R&B. Lyrically, it is a call toward minimalism in the age of “more” and invites listeners back to simplicity and connection to the self. BANKS delivers a haunting verse while Kimbra's vocals dance dream-like around the beat. Bouncing bass and chanting voices lay a rich backdrop as Kimbra reflects on the worship of materialism, singing, “It all adds up to just more stuff I don’t need.”

“I wrote this song as a call to the present moment in the face of so much vying for our attention,” shares Kimbra. “It’s about realizing what you really want in love and life.”

Kimbra’s upcoming album Idols and Vices (Vol. 1) delves into the increasingly-complex realm of our digital existence, exploring themes of identity invention, toxic celebrity worship, and the allure of online personas. Executive produced by Kimbra and Taylor Graves - with contributions from Dan Edinburg, Tommy Raps, Skrillex, and more - Idols and Vices is a celebration of her early influences in music and a love of collaboration, joining with genre-bending artists like BANKS, Dawn Richard and DRAM.

Accompanied by mid 90s anime inspired visuals crafted by New Zealand animator, Greg Sharp, the animations follow 10 characters as they navigate through an abyss of elaborate fantasies and distractions while seeking moments of awakening.

Idols & Vices (Vol. 1) Tracklist

1: Right To The Head (Intro)

2: Demi God (feat. Sahtyre)

3: Force Field (feat. Sahtyre)

4: Back To You

5: Stuff I Don’t Need (feat. BANKS)

6: Space Jam (feat. Tommy Raps, Sahtyre)

7: I Wonder (feat. Ivy Sole)

8: Ride Or Die (feat. Tommy Raps)

9: RNTBCK (feat. Sahtyre)

10: Tethers (feat. Fatboi Sharif)

11: Catch Ya In The Lie (feat. Le’Asha)

12: Keen (feat. Dram)

13: The Moment (feat. Dawn Richard)

14: Stay Strong (feat. Taylor Graves)

Idols & Vices (Vol. 1) is the follow-up to her 2023 album A Reckoning, a 10-track project that saw the artist at her most confessional encouraging listeners to find catharsis and connection through the songs.

A Reckoning earned praise from outlets such as Billboard, Consequence, PAPER, and others, the album marked a distinctive new era for Kimbra. Shortly after the release of her 2023 record, she embarked on a North American tour in support of the album, selling out shows across the country and bringing her unparalleled live performance to legendary venues such as New York City’s Webster Hall and The Fonda in Los Angeles.

Most recently, Kimbra concluded a run of U.S. shows as the special guest for musical prodigy, Jacob Collier.

Photo Credit: Greg Sharp

Comments