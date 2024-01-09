Video: Julia Holter Shares 'Spinning' Visual From New LP 'Something In The Room She Moves'

The new album will be released on March 22.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and composer Julia Holter announces her sixth studio album Something in the Room She Moves, out March 22 on Domino.

Holter's past work has often explored memory and dreamlike future, but her latest album resides more in presence: “There's a corporeal focus, inspired by the complexity and transformability of our bodies,” she says.

Her production choices and arrangements form a continuum of fretless electric bass pitches in counterpoint with gliding vocal melodies, while glissing Yamaha CS-60 lines entwine warm winds and reeds.

“I was trying to create a world that's fluid-sounding, waterlike, evoking the body's internal sound world,” Holter says of her flowing harmonic universe.

Holter shares her new single “Spinning” alongside today's announcement. “Spinning” is the album's incantatory centerpiece; “What is delicious and what is omniscient?” she sings, “What is the circular magic I'm visiting?” Holter says, “It's about being in the passionate state of making something: being in that moment, and what is that moment?”

“Spinning” comes via a video directed by Giraffe Studios.

Watch the new music video here:

“Spinning” follows the previously released single “Sun Girl,” hailed as “a blissed-out blur, a meandering, neo-psychedelic ramble” (New York Times), “a swirling piece of psychedelia that smears the boundary between illusion and reality” (Pitchfork), and “an expansive, burbling, alluring oddity of the type that only Holter can make” (Stereogum).

Something In The Room She Moves is available to pre-order on Mart edition clear vinyl with a doubled sided poster/lyric sheet and signed photo, as well as indie edition Calder Red vinyl, LP, CD and digitally. Dom Mart | Digital

Julia Holter - TOUR DATES

May 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

May 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

May 6 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

May 7 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

May 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

May 11 - Chicago, IL @ Outset

May 13 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

May 14 - Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

May 15 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

May 17 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

May 19 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

May 21 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

May 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)



