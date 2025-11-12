Video: Josh Brolin Stars in Music Video for Chris Stapleton's 'White Horse'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The official music video for Chris Stapleton’s Grammy and CMA Award-winning song, “White Horse,” is out now. Produced by Strange Arcade and directed by Running Bear Films, the video was filmed in Marfa, TX and stars acclaimed actor Josh Brolin (No Country For Old Men, True Grit) alongside Mae McKagan and Tommy Martinez, as well as appearances by Stapleton and his wife and collaborator, Morgane.

Of the video, Running Bear’s Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King Stone share, “Listening to ‘White Horse’ over and over again, we visualized a couple on the run and wanted to add some complexity with the parental sheriff relationship between Mae and Josh’s characters. What was just going to be an action-packed love story, also became a story about letting go and trust.”

Stapleton is currently nominated for four awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards—Best Country Song (“A Song To Sing” with Miranda Lambert), Best Country Solo Performance (“Bad As I Used To Be”) and two nods in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category (“A Song To Sing” with Lambert and “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with George Strait)—as well as three awards at next week’s 59th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year (“Think I’m In Love With You”).

This year also marks a decade since the release of his debut album, Traveller. The album won Best Country Album at the 58th Grammy Awards, Album of the Year at both the CMAs and ACMs, and went on to become the best-selling country album of the 2010’s. It went on to become the first album in history to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at #1, where it stayed for two straight weeks. With global sales over 11 million, the album is certified RIAA 7x Platinum in the U.S. and has been streamed over 11 billion times around the world. Additionally, the album has spent over 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart—the first country album to do so.

An 11x Grammy, 19x CMA and 21x ACM Award-winner, Stapleton has released four more studio albums including his most recent, 2023’s Higher. Stapleton will extend his “All-American Road Show” into 2026, including sold-out “An Evening with Chris Stapleton” shows in Las Vegas, NV, Thackerville, OK and Uncasville, CT, which will feature Stapleton alongside his full band with no opener. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

January 10—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

January 11—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

February 4—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 5—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 7—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 27—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 19—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn

May 29—Panama City, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival