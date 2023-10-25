Video: Jethro Tull Launch Video For Wolf Unchained

Jethro Tull released their 23rd studio album, ‘RökFlöte', back in April, and the band are currently out on tour in North America.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

For this run of shows, the band will be introducing the track ‘Wolf Unchained' into the setlist, a track based on Fenrir, a wolf from Norse mythology. To celebrate, a brand new video has been commissioned.

You can watch the clip for ‘Wolf Unchained' here:

The band recently launched the alternative stereo mixes of the album by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief) on digital services worldwide, and you can listen to them here:

As mentioned, the band are currently out on tour in North America, with further dates schedule across the world leading into 2024. Find the full list of shows here.

‘RökFlöte' is available on several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes & a blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Ian Anderson.

The album is also available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 RA.   Order now here: https://jethrotullband.lnk.to/RokFlote

Following 2022's ‘The Zealot Gene', the band's first album in two decades, Ian Anderson and the band returned with this 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the ‘RökFlöte' - rock flute - which Jethro Tull has made iconic.  

‘The Zealot Gene', released in January 2022, was Jethro Tull's 22nd studio album and it garnered critical acclaim across the board. Reaching #9 in the UK album charts, a feat the band hadn't reached since 1972, it also debuted at #4 in Germany, #3 in Switzerland, #5 in Austria, #8 in Finland, as well as top 10 in the US Album Charts, Current Album Charts and Rock Album Charts.  

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 60 million, Jethro Tull are one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Ian Anderson, Tull still continue to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.  

The band consists of: Ian Anderson - Concert and Alto flutes, Flute d'Amour, Irish whistle and vocals David Goodier - Bass guitar John O'Hara - Piano, keyboards and Hammond Organ Scott Hammond – Drums. Joe Parrish-James – Electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin.



