Video: Greta Van Fleet Unveil 'The Falling Sky' Video

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet is unveiling the new video for their much-lauded track “The Falling Sky,” directed by the band alongside Gus Black. The song hails from the band’s critically acclaimed new album Starcatcher on Lava/Republic Records and is currently charting in the Top 25 at Active Rock Radio.

Of collaborating with the band to direct the video, Black shares, “I’d say we pushed even harder on this one to create something visceral and visually stunning. I felt a deeper connection to the band during the process of creating the video and I value that aspect of our collaboration as much as the work itself.”

Jake adds of the video, “A peer into the wilds of a starlit oblivion, this visual representation of The Falling Sky demonstrates the darkness and barbarity in a world filled with such duality. in essence, a reminder of the complexity of the human soul and all it is capable of enduring; a letter of love written to the rising sun.”

Starcatcher debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart and reached #1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums, plus it charted internationally in Germany (#2), Switzerland (#2), Belgium (#4), Austria (#6), the Netherlands (#7), the UK (#8), Italy (#18) and Canada (#19). Starcatcher is the band’s second top 10 album, following 2021’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

The band is currently on their extensive, much-lauded Starcatcher World Tour in support of the new record. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes upcoming stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and TD Garden in Boston as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more; see below for a complete list of dates. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and others. Greta Van Fleet will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

GRETA VAN FLEET LIVE

September 3—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center*

September 6—Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena*

September 8—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena*

September 11—Washington, D.C.—Capital One Arena*

September 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*

September 15—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

September 16-17—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center*

September 22—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

September 23—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

November 6—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle†

November 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome†

November 9—Paris, France—Accor Arena†

November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National†

November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley†

November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena†

November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena†

November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro†

November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum‡

November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith‡

November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena‡

December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club‡

December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center‡

December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno‡

September 20, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol§

September 27, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol§



*with Surf Curse

†with Mt. Joy and Hannah Wicklund

‡with Black Honey and Hannah Wicklund

§as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour

Photo credit: Connor Petersen