Video: Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) Share 'Coming Home' Video

Storied English pop-rock band Dexys (formerly Dexys Midnight Runners) — who are perhaps best known for their Brit Award-winning commercial smash-hit "Come On Eileen," which reached number one in 8 countries and became the best-selling single in the UK and US in 1982 — are finally returning in full swing with their first new record of original material in over a decade, The Feminine Divine, due July 28 via 100% Records.

To introduce the record, they recently shared its first three singles, "I'm Going To Get Free," "The Feminine Divine," and "Coming Home." Today, the group share an official music video for the latest track, directed by Richard O'Connor. Capping off the first half of the new record, "Coming Home" is yet another song written in the early ‘90s with Big Jim Paterson, and is a triumphant declaration of frontman Kevin Rowland’s return to his true self.

Speaking on the track, Rowland wrote: "'Coming Home' is about rising up out of a slump. In the album narrative, the protagonist has passed through some very dark times but he is now enjoying positivity and peace. He’s embracing a new-found connectedness: to the universe, to other people, and to his true self."

Video Director Richard O'Connor continued: "We wanted to capture the vibrancy of the music and share visually how it makes us feel emotionally. It begins tentatively, hits stride and launches into euphoric triumph. It's classic and it's now. It's cool and it's textured."

Led by musician Kevin Rowland, Dexys is regarded as one of the more prominent British bands to arise in the 80s, with over 1B streams worldwide, 4.5M monthly listeners on Spotify, 49k subscribers on YouTube, and 71K followers on Facebook.

Their debut album Searching For The Young Soul Rebels is widely considered one of the best albums of all time (by outlets such as BBC, The Guardian, The Quietus, and Uncut), and their subsequent album Too-Rye-Ay is multi-platinum in the UK and Australia and charted in the top 20 in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

Their music has appeared on the soundtracks of countless TV shows and films including High Fidelity (TV), The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, Jane The Virgin, What We Do In The Shadows, Preachers, Superstore, Firefly Lane, and Get Him To The Greek.

The Feminine Divine is Dexys’ fifth album of original material produced once again by Pete Schwier, along with acclaimed session musician and producer Toby Chapman. After taking some time out to refocus his energy, Kevin Rowland came back to music with a fresh perspective and new-found positivity.

A personal, if not strictly autobiographical, record portraying a man whose views have evolved over time. Not just on women, but the whole concept of masculinity he had been raised with: an education and an un-learning that is traced across the arc of The Feminine Divine with dizzying effect.

To support their new LP, Dexys recently announced a full UK and European tour for September / October. They've now added a special run of in-stores signings and performances where Kevin Rowland and Mike Timothy will perform tracks from the new album plus some old favourites.