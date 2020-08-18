Video: Declan McKenna Performs “Be An Astronaut” On The Late Late Show With James Corden

CONFIRMS LIVE STREAMED ALBUM LAUNCH CONCERT FROM LONDON’S LAFAYETTE ON SEPTEMBER 4th

Last night, Declan McKenna performed a striking rendition of "Be An Astronaut," his latest single, on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The 21-year-old British songwriter performed the song, which Consequence of Sound calls "yet another prime example of this craft, an invigorating cut indebted to David Bowie and The Beatles," along with his full band, whom are featured on the record. Watch his performance of "Be An Astronaut" here.





McKenna has also announced details of a special one-off, live-streamed show from London's Lafayette in celebration of the release of his new album Zeros on September 4th. The show will feature McKenna playing the new album in its entirety, for the first time and with his full band, on its day of release. Multiple cameras will shoot Declan and his band from the new multi-tiered venue, giving fans the best seat in the house with board audio. Declan McKenna says for the upcoming performance: "I'm really excited to be able to perform again for you guys. I can't wait to get back on the road next March but in the meantime, this will be the best performance of ours the internet has ever seen. Hold onto your hats! Buzzing for you guys to hear what we've been working on!!!" The show will be broadcast live from London at 4pm ET/ 9pm BST on Friday 4th September. Tickets are now on sale now here and holders will be able to view the show for 24 hours from the time of the initial live broadcast. For further information on local currencies and the broadcast, please visit link.dice.fm/declan-zeros.



Declan McKenna's second album Zeros will be released on September 4th. The album, produced by Jay Joyce with mixing by Spike Stent, was recorded in Nashville and is his first since his critically acclaimed debut, 2017's What Do You Think About The Car?, which NPR Music hailed as "a powerful, clever album" and lead Rolling Stone to name him an "Artist You Need to Know." Said McKenna about Zeros: "In terms of my artistic development, it feels a major step on from my first record. With this album, if I'm performing as a character, I wanted it to give it everything- all the artists that I love like Dylan, Nick Cave or Bowie, are great storytellers because they give their characters really intense, sometimes strange voices." Declan McKenna's Zeros is available for pre-order on all formats here.



