Video: David Guetta and OneRepublic Share Music Video for 'I Don't Wanna Wait'

Grammy-winning global pop icon David Guetta has shared the new feel-good music video for his latest single, “I Don’t Wanna Wait” with Grammy-nominated OneRepublic, released earlier this month.

Taking place against the sun-drenched backdrop of Miami, the video features footage from Guetta’s huge Ultra Miami premiere of the track with 3x-Grammy award winning songwriter/producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, intercut with a tale of summer romance as two young partiers embark on a night to remember.

“I Don’t Wanna Wait” has proven to be another runaway success for the French mastermind — not surprising given its euphoric chorus, infectious melodies and Tedder’s unmistakeable vocals on the poignant verses.

About David Guetta:

DJ. Producer. Artist. David Guetta is a musical trailblazer and an international icon. Currently the #12 most streamed artist on Spotify globally and with 2x Grammys awards, 11x Grammy nominations, 7x UK number 1 singles, over 42 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide, and over 70 million monthly Spotify listeners to his name, he has won multiple global awards including MTV EMAs, NRJ Music Awards, BRITs, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and more.

The French producer mastermind has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest stars including SIA, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Becky Hill, Raye. Elsewhere, he has provided remixes for the likes of Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Kodak Black.

A master creative across genres, Guetta has also gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten. His underground alias Jack Back also made a recent return with “The Walk To Church,” a gospel-inspired collaboration featuring Wh0 and Roland Clark.

His renowned live show experience has extended this year to headlining the main stage at Ultra Miami Festival, as well as his newly announced two Ibiza residencies: Hï Ibiza with Future Rave and Ushuaïa Ibiza with legendary party F*** Me I’m Famous!. He also continues this year with his own residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and many of the world’s biggest events and festivals. He raised $2 million in donations for numerous charities with his iconic United At Home series, Paris’ Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami, and atop the Rockefeller Center.

As he continues to dominate the global charts and play some of the most exciting sets of his career, all while expanding his creative vision, exploring new sounds and evolving as an artist, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.

About OneRepublic:

GRAMMY® nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single “Apologize,” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band’s sophomore album, 2009’s Waking Up, produced the hit singles “All the Right Moves,” “Secrets” and “Good Life.” The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 41 million selling single “Counting Stars.” OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. OneRepublic has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic’s latest album, Human, dropped on August 27, 2021. It features singles, which combined have over 2.5 billion global streams: “Someday,” “Run,” “Somebody To Love,” “Wanted,” “Didn’t I,” “Better Days” and “Rescue Me.” At the end of 2023, OneRepublic released “Dear Santa,” for the Holiday season. Earlier in the year, OneRepublic released “Runaway” and “Mirage (for Assassin’s Creed Mirage),” the first new tracks the band released since their smash hit, “I Ain’t Worried,” which was featured in the blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick.